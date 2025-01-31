House of Wisdom students and tutors of the month for January 2025

The My Neighborhood News Network has launched a partnership with the House of Wisdom, a Lynnwood-based nonprofit supporting immigrant high school and college students. Monthly, we will be featuring students and tutors in the House of Wisdom program. The goal is to showcase local youth and their aspirations for the future.

You can learn more about the House of Wisdom in our previous story here.

Students of the month

Jayden

Jayden is a third grader who has attended the House of Wisdom for many months now. Over the past school year, Jayden has shown great improvement in learning and ability to thrive in school. Through his hard work, and the hard work of the tutors around him, he has made great strides in his schooling. We hope to see continued success for him in his academic life so that he can thrive in his school.

Luis

Luis is a student who attends Shoreline Community College. He has attended the House of Wisdom this year for math tutoring. Over the months that he has attended he has shown determination to improve his math skills and grades through hard work with our math tutors. Luis has attended the House of Wisdom since the start of the school year with his brother Jacob.

Tutors of the month

Kaydah

Kaydah is a student at Cascadia College and is working toward her integrated studies associate degree. In her free time, she loves playing volleyball, going for long drives and playing the cello. In the future, she hopes to transfer to a four-year university and work toward a career in design. Her favorite subjects are math, computer science and art. Before joining the House of Wisdom, she was a math tutor for two years. The most important people in her life are her parents for always inspiring and encouraging her.

Jonathan

Jonathan is an English major at the University of Washington. Over the months that Jonathan has volunteered with the House of Wisdom, he has shown a strong ability to connect with students on a deeper level and understand how they learn. Along with tutoring and school, Jonathan is an artist who does content creation, editing and writing in his free time. He wants to make a positive difference in the world around him, this includes helping the many students that he has worked with.