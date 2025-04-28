House of Wisdom students and tutors of the month for April 2025

The My Neighborhood News Network has launched a partnership with the House of Wisdom, a Lynnwood-based nonprofit supporting immigrant students. Monthly, we will be featuring students and tutors in the House of Wisdom program. The goal is to showcase local youth and their aspirations for the future.

You can learn more about the House of Wisdom in our previous story here.

Students of the month

Jacob

Jacob is a sixth grader who has been coming to the House of Wisdom since the beginning of the school year. His favorite subject is math, and he’s currently working on algebraic expressions. When he’s not solving equations, you’ll probably find him playing a competitive game of hangman or building something new.

Yoel

Yoel is a regular student and has been going to the House of Wisdom for the past six months. Outside of school, he likes cooking, reading and skateboarding. His favorite subjects are history and English Language Arts, and he likes learning about things he can apply to his life. Currently, he has been working on geometry in class. Yoel is always fun to talk to and brings great energy to our community.

Tutors of the month

Kiet

Kiet is currently pursuing an associate degree in nursing at Edmonds College. In the future, he plans to transfer to a university and pursue a career in the nursing field. In his free time, Kiet enjoys cooking, spending time with family and friends and learning Thai. One of his biggest accomplishments is becoming fluent in Thai.

As a tutor, Kiet’s favorite subject to tutor is algebra. Although he once found algebra challenging, tutoring has helped him build confidence and develop a strong passion for the subject.

Tarak

Tarak is a freshman at the University of Washington studying engineering with plans to major in aerospace engineering. He enjoys working with students and helping them feel more confident in what they’re learning.

Math is his favorite subject to tutor, and he likes finding ways to make it more understandable. Outside of tutoring, Tarak spends his time playing chess and video games and listening to music.