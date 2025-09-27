Hope is Brewing breakfast raises nearly $200K for VOAWW projects

Will you chip in to support our nonproft newsroom with a donation today? Yes, I want to support MLTnews!

Hundreds of people gathered at the Lynnwood Event Center Friday morning to support the Volunteers of America Western Washington (VOAWW) annual Hope is Brewing breakfast.

More than $190,000 was raised during the event, which will support a range of VOAWW initiatives. These include food banks, early learning, community resource centers, housing, behavioral health, dispute resolution, tribal services, and personal support and disability services.

Perhaps the biggest buzz of the breakfast, however, was the news that a long-awaited VOAWW initiative, the Lynnwood Neighborhood Center, is nearing completion. A $26.5 million project 15 years in the making, it will provide a comprehensive hub for community services and engagement. A grand opening is scheduled for early January.

The 39,000-square-foot building is located next to Trinity Lutheran Church and School in Lynnwood. It will serve as a resource hub and gathering space for residents across South Snohomish and North King Counties.

President and CEO Brian Smith told Hope is Brewing attendees Friday morning that the new center “is everything but the kitchen sink. Many nonprofit partners will also be service providers alongside us, including the Boys and Girls Club of Snohomish County, Korean Community Services Center, the Latino Educational Training Institute, Cocoon House, Child Strive, the Center for Human Services, and, of course, your very own VOA programming.

“Together, we have created a multigenerational multicultural hub, a place where every neighbor has the opportunity to thrive, to build skills and to access the resources they need towards a brighter future.”

This project — along with two othe VOAWW initiatives involving affordable housing and youth support that were profiled during the breakfast — “should give us all a little bit of reassurance that despite what you see on the news, the world is not such a cold and dark place,” Smith said.

“I think that we can all acknowledge that this has been a difficult year for our nation for a lot of different reasons, and I think it sometimes can feel like nothing we’re doing in our day-to-day activities is really moving the needle,” Smith added. “But I would urge you to consider this: What is a nation if not a collection of communities, and what is a community if not a collection of individuals? This is a view that I hold that allows me to believe that everyone in this room, your individual generosity, your volunteerism, your philanthropy or just plain kindness, are the kinds of things that will truly move the needle in the right direction for our nation.”

You can still donate to the Hope is Brewing effort at this link.