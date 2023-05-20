Home Street Bank continues its support for Edmonds schools foundation

The Foundation for Edmonds School District has received a $5,000 award from HomeStreet Bank in support of its annual “A Recipe for Success!” fundraiser.

HomeStreet Bank has been supporting the foundation for the past 10 years. The funds from HomeStreet Bank will be used to support programs that help children, families and educators in the Edmonds School District.

These programs include the Nourishing Network, a comprehensive health and wellness program designed to help the hundreds of vulnerable children and their families, and programs providing academic enrichment and career and college readiness. The foundation currently operates 21 programs to provide support throughout the Edmonds School District.

“We are so honored by our partnership with HomeStreet Bank and their investment in the foundation,” said Deborah Brandi, Foundation for Edmonds School District executive director. “They are helping us help others by providing much needed support in our local community.”

Learn more about the Foundation for Edmonds School District at www.foundationesd.org.