Home-delivered Nourishing Network weekend meal kits available to ESD families

Edmonds School District parents who need supplemental food over the weekend for their chilldren can arrange for meal kits through the Foundation for Edmonds School District’s Nourishing Network program.
Parents can contact their child’s school to get connected to the Nourishing Network. Meal kits contain a weekend’s worth of meals per child as well as some supplemental family staples. Click here for the application portal.
