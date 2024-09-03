‘Home Base Hiking Europe’ author Cassandra Overby to speak at Edmonds Waterfront Center Sept. 26

Author of the critically acclaimed Explore Europe on Foot, Cassandra Overby will speak at the Edmonds Waterfront Center from 6:30-8 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 26. It’s the latest in the Edmonds Author and Speaker Series sponsored by the Waterfront Center, My Neighborhood News Network and the Edmonds Bookshop.
Overby will shares her hand-picked destinations and itineraries for a “home-base” adventure — stay in just one or two places while enjoying day trips on the region’s trails and other activities. Home Base Hiking Europe focuses on 10 unique destinations, each tailor-made for its scenic locales, comfortable lodgings, lively restaurants, interesting cultural and historic sights, and access to fabulous day hiking.
Overby grew up hiking and camping in the Paciﬁc Northwest. She started adventuring internationally in college, when study abroad programs in Germany and Austria got her ﬁrmly hooked on travel. She has since ventured all over the world, from Central America to Southeast Asia, but she loves exploring Europe more than anywhere else. As part of her travel company, Explore on Foot, Cassandra regularly gives talks and teaches classes on how to explore Europe on foot. She’s a regular guest on Rick Steves’ radio program and has been featured on his television show as well. She lives near Seattle with her husband and two daughters. Visit the author’s website here to learn more.
Subtitles and closed captioning will be provided for guests who are deaf and hard of hearing. The Waterfront Center also offers Assistive Listening devices available to check out or connect with your smart phone. Tickets are $7.50 and you can reserve your seat online here. Walk-ins are welcome the night of the event based on available seating.
Online ticket sales end at 4 p.m. Sept. 26.
