Home and Real Estate Weekly: Warm weather energy-saving tips that won’t break bank

When temperatures rise, it can be so tempting to crank up the A/C with little to no regard for the impending electric bill that arrives at the end of each month. If you want to save a few bucks without sacrificing your comfort in the summer, consider taking some of these measures to decrease energy usage.

Don’t keep the house cool for no one. This one seems simple, but how many times do you find yourself running out of the house without turning up the air conditioner. Lucky for you, most thermostats are programmable, and you can set times when the temperature should increase and decrease.

Seal it up. Take a weekend morning, buy some caulk and weather-strips, and get your DIY on. Survey your home, especially near windows and doors and in attics and basements, and seal any cracks or gaps you find. Reports have found sealing leaks can lessen your energy costs by 15 to 30 percent. That’s a huge difference!

Don’t underestimate the power of fans. Adding one or two fans to the main living areas of your home can help circulate air, allowing you to use far less energy to cool it. You can buy them in so many colors, styles, and materials so they can simultaneously complement your décor.

Use heat conducting appliances in the evening. Try to wait until after 7 p.m. when the sun is setting to use appliances that expend heat, like stoves, ovens, dryers, and dishwashers. This will not only keep the house cooler, but you won’t be paying peak hour pricing for electricity.

