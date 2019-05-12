Home and Real Estate Weekly: Taking interior design online

The internet is forever evolving how we access goods and services, so why should home décor be any different? Homeowners have a plethora of resources they can look to when searching for décor inspiration online, including blogs, online magazines, and YouTube channels — but the newest fad is online interior design consultants. These online businesses employ professional interior designers and pair them with customers through their online platform.

Focused on flexibility and affordability, the designers interact with clients through phone, instant message, video chat, or a combination of the three. They start by determining their clients’ budget, preferences, and wish list by providing a survey or questionnaire. They also request a home layout and room measurements.

As a final deliverable, the designer recommends furnishings, paint, décor, and more for each room that fits within the homeowners’ budget and providers a rending of the design. Customers then sign off on the full design or pieces of the design. They can request for the designers to purchase the items for them or receive a shopping list to do it themselves. There are a ton of interior design businesses popping up online, including the following:

Affordable Interior Design has packages starting at $399 for a 2-hour consult.

Modsy has packages starting at $179 for a total room design.

Decorist has packages starting at $299 for a total room design.

Decorilla has packages starting at $449 for a total room design.

Havenly has packages starting at $169 for a total room design.

Whether you need a complete home makeover or a little inspiration to revamp your bedroom, help from an online interior design consultant can be the convenient, cost-effective solution you are looking for.

— Source: Breakthrough Broker