Home and Real Estate Weekly: Hot home trends

Ready to mix up your home décor this year? Here are the top five hottest trends homeowners are loving right now!

Industrial stylings. From pullies to Edison bulbs to vintage furniture to bare concrete installations, industrial pieces are a favorite among homeowners. Whether they are mixed in among modern décor or used as the theme of the room, industrial accents bring a lot of character to the home.

Terrariums and succulents. Whether you have a green thumb or not, bring nature indoors when you incorporate terrariums and succulents in your home. With minimal upkeep, these popular plants can grace your windowsills, tables, bookshelves, desks, dressers, and more. The planters and terrariums come in a variety of colors, shapes, and materials so they can complement any décor theme.

Exposed grain and dark wood. Natural is in when it comes to wooden furniture and accent pieces. Upcycled or reused wood furniture is flying off the racks as they add texture to any room. Another huge décor trend is the use of dark wood furniture. The darker tones bring a luxurious, retro feel and are most popular in bedroom furniture.

Rich colors. To complement the dark wood trend, jewel tones are in! From accent furniture to accent walls, these vibrant colors are the choice of many homeowners looking to add an air of sophistication and elegance to their home.

Brassy metals. Metal accents have been in for years now, but what’s gaining popularity is the type of finish – brass! Brassy fixtures like lamps, side tables, picture frames, mirrors, vases, and more are a great addition to your existing décor.