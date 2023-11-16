Homage to feed hundreds of housebound seniors this Thanksgiving

Each year, for more than 20 years, Homage team members and more than 100 volunteers of all ages rise early on Thanksgiving to prepare and deliver hot turkey dinners to hundreds of homebound seniors throughout Snohomish County. Homage will do distribute meals again this year, according to a news release.

“Some of our staff and volunteers have been a part of this event for years, introducing their children and grandchildren to this heartwarming tradition,” said Homage Director of Nutrition and Center for Healthy Living Leah Hammon. “Handmade cards, turkey finger puppets, and flower arrangements have also been shared with the seniors during the deliveries, thanks to our thoughtful volunteers. The companionship and cheer our volunteers bring to seniors who would otherwise be spending the holiday alone is invaluable.”

Donations needed

Homage has had a generous anonymous donor contribute to funding Thanksgiving through an annual gift. However, that donation doesn’t cover the full expense.

Homage needs to raise an additional $6,000 to cover the costs of the Thanksgiving meal event.

“Twenty-seven dollars ($27) is the cost to provide and deliver one hot Thanksgiving dinner and packaged leftovers to a local senior or person with disabilities,” said Hammon. “Yet, any donation amount is greatly appreciated and helps us extend this kindness to our neighbors in need.”

To donate and help Homage feed housebound seniors this Thanksgiving, visit https://homage.org/thanksgiving-meal-delivery-2023.

“Our Thanksgiving meal program is one of the best examples of people coming together for the common good I have ever experienced,” Homage CEO Keith Bell said. “We’ve enjoyed partnering with community members and families for more than two decades running.”

Delivery routes and schedule

Where: Due to its expansive kitchen and food storage options, Homage preps and delivers from Carl Gipson Center at 3025 Lombard Avenue, Everett. Volunteers of America Western Washington, a Homage partner organization, owns and operates the Carl Gipson Center.

When:

Day before meal prep: 1:30-4:30 p.m. Wednesday, Nov. 22

Thanksgiving Day schedule: Thursday, Nov. 23

Hot food prep and meal Assembly: 7–11:30 a.m.

Thanksgiving Day volunteer meal pickup and delivery: 10:30-11:45 a.m.

Thanksgiving Day dome delivery: 11 a.m.–12:30 p.m.