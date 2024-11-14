Homage to deliver Thanksgiving dinners to homebound seniors, those with disabilities — and you can help

Lynnwood-based Homage Senior Services, which serves more than 25,000 Snohomish County seniors and adults with disabilities each year, said it will be delivering 660 Thanksgiving dinners (including packaged leftovers to enjoy the next day) to 330 homebound clients who are isolated without family and can’t prepare a meal for themselves.

To determine who qualifies for the meals, Homage staff reviews its existing client list for those who meet the following eligibility criteria:

– 60-plus years of age or an individual with a disability.

– Expecting to spend Thanksgiving alone.

– Unable to prepare a Thanksgiving meal for themselves.

– Primarily homebound (unable to leave home without assistance).

Orchestrated by Homage’s Meals on Wheels program, each year Homage employees and more than 100 volunteers of all ages rise early on Thanksgiving to prepare and deliver hot turkey dinners to hundreds of homebound seniors throughout Snohomish County.

“Some of our staff and volunteers have been a part of this event for years, introducing their children and grandchildren to this heartwarming tradition,” said Homage Director of Nutrition Leah Hammon. “Hand-made cards and flower arrangements have also been shared with the seniors during the deliveries, thanks to our thoughtful volunteers. The companionship and cheer our volunteers bring to seniors who would otherwise be spending the holiday alone is invaluable.”

An anonymous donor supports Homage’s Thanksgiving event each year through a generous annual gift. However, that donation doesn’t cover the full expense. Homage said it needs to raise an additional $7,000 to cover the costs of the Thanksgiving meal event.

“Any donation amount is greatly appreciated and helps us extend this kindness to our neighbors in need,” Hammon said.

To donate and help Homage feed housebound seniors this Thanksgiving, visit homage.org/thanksgiving-meal-delivery-2024.

“Our Thanksgiving meal program is one of the best examples of people coming together for the common good I have ever experienced,” said Homage CEO Keith Bell. “We’ve enjoyed partnering with community members and families for more than two decades running.”