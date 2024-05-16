Homage Senior Services names Ian Watson senior manager of transportation

Lynnwood-based Homage Senior Services has appointed Ian Watson as senior manager of transportation.

In his new role, Watson will oversee transportation outreach and budget management, with the goal of maximizing the use of funds to provide essential transportation services to those in need, Homage said in a news release.

Watson’s wealth of experience in the transportation sector, spanning over a decade, is a testament to his capabilities, Homage said. His most recent role was in transit management, serving as the dispatch supervisor with Island Transit. Prior to that, he held key positions such as operations supervisor and dispatch supervisor and even started his transportation career as a driver, all with Skagit Transit. He also successfully owned and operated his own business, covering extensive distances across Washington, Oregon, Idaho and Montana, averaging 350 miles of driving per day.

“I believe that all people deserve to have a transit option available to them,” Watson said. “At Homage, we are committed to extending our services beyond dense population centers, focusing on helping those who lack access to public transit. I aim to continue to enhance our operational efficiency and increase our capacity to serve more individuals in need.”

“Ian’s expertise in optimizing operational processes and identifying cost-saving opportunities will be instrumental in driving efficiency and effectiveness within Homage’s transportation department,” said Homage CEO Keith Bell. “His extensive experience and unwavering commitment to our mission make him an invaluable addition to our team.”

Watson has participated in various transportation committees and workgroups, including Snotrac, RARET, Hope Link, King County Mobility Coalition and the Emergency Transportation Provider Network.

For more information about Homage Senior Services and its programs, visit www.homage.org.