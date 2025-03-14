Homage Senior Services announces its new director of social service and human resource manager

Homage Senior Services has named Krissie Dillin its new director of social services and Kavita Bhandari as the new human resources manager.

Dillon has more than 15 years of experience in the nonprofit, education and technology professions. She will oversee the organization’s community partnerships and ensure the expansion of services throughout Snohomish County, according to a Homage press release.

“I have always believed that the best ideas emerge when bright minds work together,” Dillin said. “A deep sense of dedication to collaboration, thoughtful strategy and community empowerment drives my approach, coupled with the power of empathy, understanding and stepping outside of one’s comfort zone.”

Dillin holds a background in developmental psychology and has a strong belief in lifelong learning, added the press release. Before joining Homage, she served as the care and connect program manager at Medical Teams International where she led a statewide initiative aimed at providing healthcare services to underserved populations in Washington. Under her leadership, regular dental clinics were set up to bridge healthcare gaps for those facing access barriers.

Dillin also led community programming at Phinney Neighborhood Association where she managed budgets and increased social service funding by more than 100% for low-income communities in North Seattle.

Bhandari has more than 15 years of experience in human resources. She will be responsible for developing and implementing HR policies and strategies that align with the company’s mission and goals while also overseeing day-to-day operations, the company’s release stated.

“Homage’s mission of empowering communities through care resonates deeply with me,” Bhandari said. “I am excited to contribute to building an HR infrastructure that supports our people while aligning with the organization’s core values and purpose-driven work.”

Bhandari holds an MBA in human resources from The Institute of Chartered Financial Analysts of India University (ICFIA) India and is an active member of the Society for Human Resource Management (SHRM).

Homage Senior Services is a 50-plus-year-old nonprofit that provides critical services to more than 25,000 Snohomish County older adults and people living with disabilities each year.

For more information about Homage Senior Services and its programs, visit www.homage.org.