Homage names Kathryn McCutchan as Director of Social Services

Kathryn McCutchan, who brings brings nearly three decades of expertise in behavioral health services administration, community-based programming in prevention and intervention services, federal grants management, and project development, has been appointed Director of Social Services at Homage.

According to a news release, McCutchan has been an administrator for Hope House Home for the Elderly, an associate director of Empowering Pacific Island Communities, executive director of Pacific Youth and Community Development and has worked for the Department of Human and Social Services for the American Samoa Government.

In her new role, McCutchan will be responsible for providing leadership, direction and supervision of social services programs administered under the auspices of Homage.

“We are thrilled to have Kathryn join our team,” said Homage CEO Keith Bell. “Her work in government and the nonprofit community, specifically caring for the unique needs of older adults, will be an invaluable asset to our clients. We are confident that Kathryn’s leadership and experience will greatly benefit Homage and the community we serve.”

As Director of Social Services, McCutchan will work to ensure Homage’s programs are efficiently and effectively meeting the needs of its target population in a culturally responsive manner, provide professional support, promote growth opportunities for Homage’s frontline and management staff, explore funding resources to expand programs and services and strengthen organizational partnerships with key stakeholders in the public and private sector.

“I am honored to join Homage, an amazing organization with committed people dedicated to helping the most vulnerable segment of our community: older adults and people living with disabilities,” said McCutchan. “I look forward to working with the staff and managers to provide optimal services for clients reaching out to Homage for help. I hope to help Homage further expand its portfolio for program sustainability as well as develop and offer new programs.”

McCutchan has been president and executive director of the Pacific Behavioral Health Collaborating Council for the Pacific Region and a board member of Hope House and Catholic Social Services in American Samoa.

In 2022, she was appointed by Governor Lemanu Mauga of American Samoa to serve as Chairwoman of the American Samoa Workforce Development Board.

She is the president of the Fa’asao High School Alumni Association, which raises funds to invest in Catholic Education. She currently sits on the board of the Office of Catholic Education for American Samoa.

For more information about Homage and its programs, visit www.homage.org.