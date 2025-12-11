Homage launches ‘A December to Remember’ UnGala to support housing for seniors

Will you chip in to support our nonprofit newsroom with a donation today? Yes, I want to support My MLTnews!

Snohomish County nonprofit Homage Senior Services will host A December to Remember, an online “UnGala” inviting the community to support seniors from now through the holiday season. The virtual event offers residents a simple way to help older adults remain safely and independently in their homes.

In Snohomish County, 87% of older adults living alone cannot afford a one-bedroom apartment, and one in three seniors lives with a disability, Homage said in a news release. With budget cuts threatening essential services, many residents face impossible choices between housing, food and health care.

“Dignity shouldn’t be a luxury — it’s a right. Our neighbors deserve the meals, care and support that make independence possible,” said Alicia Crank, Homage’s director of philanthropy. “With our UnGala, giving is simple and accessible, so together we can ensure no senior has to choose between paying rent and buying groceries.”

“No tuxedos, no tickets, no banquet halls — just an opportunity to change lives from the comfort of home,” said Homage CEO Jay Kang. “This holiday season, we’re asking our community to join us in building a future where everyone can age with dignity.”

For more than 50 years, Homage has helped older adults and adults with disabilities age in place by delivering meals, providing transportation, coordinating health care, repairing homes and offering mental health support to more than 25,000 people each year.

Donations can be made at Homeage.org.