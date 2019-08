Holy Rosary Church in Edmonds is hosting a pancake breakfast fundraiser for the South Snohomish County Emergency Cold Weather Shelter on Sunday, Sept. 8 in the parish hall, 630 7th Ave. N.

The shelter is a volunteer-run organization that provides a warm place to sleep and a hot meal to anyone when temperatures drop below freezing. Learn more at weallbelong.org

Cost of the breakfast is $8 for adults and $4 for children age 9 and younger.

Breakfast will be served at 8:45 a.m., 10 a.m. and noon.