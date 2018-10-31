Hollywood and the Homefront presentation at MLT Library Nov. 10

The Mountlake Terrace Library will present a program, “Hollywood and the Homefront,” from 2-3 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 10 at the library

During World War II, the War Department realized the importance of not only keeping up the morale of America’s fighting forces abroad, but the morale of those at home.

Experience the still-powerful images, radio and film that emerged from this dramatic time in American history. Audio historian and former broadcaster John Jensen shares rarely known stories and anecdotes from Hollywood’s war effort, and shows examples of wartime propaganda through various media that was used to educate, inform, and sway American public opinion.

The Mountlake Terrace Library is located at 23300 58th Ave. W.