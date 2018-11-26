Holly House seeks holiday gift program volunteers Dec. 7-9

Holly House, which provides holiday gifts and necessities for Edmonds School District children in need, is looking for volunteers Friday-Sunday, Dec. 7-9.

The organization is seeking “all kinds of people doing all kinds of jobs, from loading trucks at storage, setting up booths, helping customers shop, tearing down and many things in between,” said Executive Director Pam Martinez. Volunteers receive lunch and dinner from local restaurants all three days.

“We welcome all ages and abilities,” Martinez said in a Facebook post. “There is a job for everyone. Kids can help set up on Friday and Saturday, civic groups and school groups are needed all three days…if you have a specific skill or want to join the dozens of people who fold pajamas, sort toys or haul away recycle…we have it all. It’s fun, full of comraderie, suprises and plain hard work but boy, do our kids get blessed when their parents come to shop for them on Sunday.

The link for details is hollyhouseforkids.blogspot.com.