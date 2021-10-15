Holly House holding drive-thru holiday toy drive Oct. 16

Holly House, which provides holiday gifts for Edmonds School District children in need, is hosting a drive-thru toy drive at the Lynnwood Convention Center from noon-4 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 16.

The Lynnwood Convention Center is located at 3711 196th St. S.W. in Lynnwood.

If you miss the drive, you can drop off gifts at Sparta’s Pizza, 17630 Hwy 99, in Lynnwood or order off Holly House’s Amazon Wish List.