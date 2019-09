Holly House, which provides holiday gifts for children in need in the Edmonds School District, is hosting a fundraiser at Lynnwood’s Panda Express on Tuesday, Oct. 8.

Community members are invited to eat from 11 a.m. to 10 p.m., with 20% of in house, carry out and online orders sales going to Holly House.

Show the flyer on your phone or a print out a paper copy and show it at the time of purchase.

The fundraiser code is 270918.

Panda Express is located at 4120 196th S.W., Lynnwood.