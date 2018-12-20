Holiday service schedule for Community Transit

Community Transit will operate limited bus service on Christmas Eve and New Year’s Eve. The transit agency will operate on a Sunday schedule on Christmas and New Year’s Day.

Monday, Dec. 24 (Christmas Eve) and Monday, Dec. 31 (New Year’s Eve)

o 6 a.m.-6 p.m. (Dec. 24)

o 5:30 a.m.-7 p.m. (Dec. 31)

RideStore at Lynnwood Transit Center: Open limited hours:

o 7 a.m.-5 p.m. (Dec. 24)

o 7 a.m.-6 p.m. (Dec. 31)

Tuesday, Dec. 25 (Christmas) and Tuesday, Jan. 1 (New Year’s Day)

Local bus service: Sunday schedule.

Commuter service to downtown Seattle and University District: No service .

. Sound Transit Express service from Snohomish County: Route 512 , Sunday schedule .

, . Customer Care phone lines: Closed

RideStore at Lynnwood Transit Center: Closed

All Community Transit and Sound Transit buses will return to regular weekday schedules on Wednesday, Dec. 26, and Wednesday, Jan. 2.

Route schedules are available at www.communitytransit.org/Schedules.