Holiday service schedule for Community Transit

Community Transit will operate limited bus service on Christmas Eve and New Year’s Eve. The transit agency will operate on a Sunday schedule on Christmas and New Year’s Day.

Monday, Dec. 24 (Christmas Eve) and Monday, Dec. 31 (New Year’s Eve)

o   6 a.m.-6 p.m. (Dec. 24)

o   5:30 a.m.-7 p.m. (Dec. 31)

  • RideStore at Lynnwood Transit Center: Open limited hours:

o   7 a.m.-5 p.m. (Dec. 24)

o   7 a.m.-6 p.m. (Dec. 31)

Tuesday, Dec. 25 (Christmas) and Tuesday, Jan. 1 (New Year’s Day)

All Community Transit and Sound Transit buses will return to regular weekday schedules on Wednesday, Dec. 26, and Wednesday, Jan. 2.

Route schedules are available at www.communitytransit.org/Schedules.

