Holiday schedule in effect on multiple ferry routes Jan. 1

On New Year’s Day — Wednesday, Jan. 1 — there will be a few changes to the daily schedules on the Edmonds/Kingston and Point Defiance/Tahlequah routes, Washington State Ferries said. The Seattle/Bainbridge Island and Fauntleroy/Vashon/Southworth runs will operate on weekend timetables both days. Holiday changes are marked on the schedules for each route.

To help navigate the crowds during the holidays, customers are encouraged to download and use the ferry system’s mobile app or visit the WSF website before heading to the terminal. The app and website allow users to:

A new winter sailing schedule for the Anacortes/San Juan Islands route will take effect Sunday, Dec. 29. Times were updated for the first time in more than a decade to improve on-time service. Weekend inter-island service also was added for this winter.