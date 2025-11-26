Holiday hours for City of Mountlake Terrace facilities

Will you chip in to support our nonprofit newsroom with a donation today? Yes, I want to support My MLTnews!

The City of Mountlake Terrace is observing the following hours Nov. 26-28 for the Thanksgiving holiday:

Wednesday, Nov. 26: City Hall and the Police Station will close early at 1 p.m. Recreation Pavilion will close early at 6:30 p.m.

Thursday, Nov. 27: City Hall, Police Station and Recreation Pavilion will be closed.

Friday, Nov. 28: City Hall and Police Station will be closed. Recreation Pavilion will be open with special holiday hours.