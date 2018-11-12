Holiday Bazaar at Vineyard Park Nov. 17

Vineyard Park at Mountlake Terrace, a senior assisted living and memory care community, is hosting a Holiday Bazaar on Saturday, Nov. 17 from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Hand-crafted items of all kinds from jewelry to glass art, wood products and upcycled Christmas décor. Lula Roe clothing, Usborne Books, Tupperware and more.

Proceeds will be donated to the 2018 Walk to End Alzheimer’s Disease, Snohomish County, aimed at raising awareness and funds for Alzheimer’s care, support and research.

Vineyard Park is located at 23008 56th Ave. W., Mountlake Terrace.