Hit a ‘brick wall’ in your geneaology research? Help is available Feb. 26

Sno-Isle Genealogy Society is offering researchers another opportunity to get help with their “brick wall” problems on Sat. Feb. 26, at its Research Library, 19827 Poplar Way, Heritage Park, Lynnwood.

To make a reservation for a free, 40-minute, in-person session, call 425-775-6267 to leave a message. Your call will be returned later to confirm your appointment.

Help will be provided by Caroll Budny, an experienced researcher.