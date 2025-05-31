History of Snohomish Pioneer Cemetery topic of June 4 Sno-Isle Genealogical Society meeting

The Sno-Isle Genealogical Society at its Wednesday, June 4 meeting will welcome Taylor Russell from SnohomishWalks to discuss the history of the Snohomish Pioneer Cemetery.

In 1998, a judge declared the county’s first cemetery “lost and forgotten.” Its not-so-permanent residents had been divided by a highway, unearthed and reinterred at other cemeteries, or — worse yet — left in place with no headstone. Over 60 headstones had gone missing from the site since its founding in 1876, and for much of its history, no burial records were kept. Yet over 300 of Snohomish County’s earliest pioneers were laid to rest there — all with interesting life stories. Join Russell to hear her share her journey of piecing together the most accurate (and biographical) burial list to date using archives and digital research tools.

Taylor Russell is a local historian and writer. She is passionate about sharing history in authentic, experiential ways. Learn more about her books and walking tours at SnohomishWalks.com.

The in-person meeting begins at 6:30 p.m. at the Wickers Building at Heritage Park, 19921 Poplar Way, Lynnwood. Russell’s talk, which begins at 7 p.m., will also be streamed live on Zoom. Find meeting details and the virtual meeting connection information at the Sno-Isle Genealogy calendar.