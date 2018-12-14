Hiring interviews for new Lynnwood Sprouts Farmers Market Dec. 19-20

Sprouts Farmers Market is planning to hire 150 people to open its new location at 19630 Highway 99 in Lynnwood. Walk-in interviews will be held Wednesday, Dec. 19 and Thursday, Dec. 20 at the Embassy Suites by Hilton, 20610 44th Ave. W., Lynnwood.

Attendees will have the opportunity to speak directly with the Sprouts’ hiring team on available positions, which includes a need for experienced deli clerks, meat clerks and produce clerks, plus bakery clerks, bulk clerks and vitamin clerks.

