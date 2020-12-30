Hiker who died near Lake Serene was from Mountlake Terrace

A hiker who died near Lake Serene Monday was identified as a 49-year-old Mountlake Terrace man.

The Snohomish County Sheriff’s Office said Wednesday that search and rescue teams on Monday afternoon recovered the body of the man, who died while hiking near Bridal Trail Falls. The victim was hiking with a family member around 2 p.m. Monday when he fell. Other hikers nearby began performing CPR while search and rescue teams responded to the area.

The victim was on the Lake Serene Trail approximately 1.5 miles from the Bridal Veil Falls Trail. Fire and aid ground teams arrived first on scene and took over lifesaving efforts but were unable to revive the victim. At this time, it is unknown if the death is related to a medical incident, the sheriff’s office said.

The victim’s body was transported by SnoHawk10 to Taylor’s Landing, where the Snohomish County Medical Examiner took custody of him. The medical examiner will provide positive identification of the decedent, as well as determine the cause and manner of death.