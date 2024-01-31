Highway 99 tunnel to close in both directions Feb. 2 in Seattle

Both directions of the State Route 99 tunnel in Seattle will close for scheduled maintenance 10 p.m. Friday, Feb. 2 until 6 a.m. Saturday, Feb. 3.
The tunnel closure will allow the Washington State Department of Transportation to conduct several important tasks, including:
• Tolling crews will clean the cameras.
• Tunnel crews will do maintenance on the HVAC and fire safety system.
• Maintenance crews will remove vegetation.
• Signals crews will clean and repair the variable message signs, cameras and lighting in the tunnel.
People traveling through the area Friday night should use alternate routes. Real-time travel information is available via the WSDOT mobile app and the real-time travel map.
