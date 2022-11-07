High schooll sports roundup for Nov. 4-5, 2022

Friday, Nov. 4

Football (non-playoffs)

Meadowdale senior Christopher Koon [9] tries to avoid a tackle from Mountlake Terrace junior Tyler Shankle [16] during the teams’ meeting Friday at Edmonds Stadium. (Photos by Michael Bury)
Mavs’ sophomore Cameron McCormack [12] blocks a point-after attempt by Hawks’ senior kicker Laraine Sims [4].
Terrace junior Tyler Shankle [16] brings down Meadowdale sophomore Jordan Joyce.
Terrace senior Malachi Hashimoto [3] sweeps to the right side.
Hawks’ sophomore Eli Swett [65] pressures Mavericks’ junior quarterback Cameron Platt [18].
Terrace junior Logan Tews [1] intercepts a pass intended for Meadowdale sophomore Cameron McCormack [12].
Hawks’ junior Zaveon Jones [12] slips past Mavericks’ sophomore Luis Partida Del Rosario [14].
Meadowdale junior Victor Eicher [10] breaks up a pass to Terrace junior Logan Tews [1].
The Hawks’ Connor Travis [55] grabs Mavericks’ senior David Hernandez [7].
Mountlake Terrace defeated Meadowdale 33-6

The Hawks ended their season with a winning record (5-4) following a victory over the Mavericks (1-9) on Friday night at Edmonds Stadium.

Lynnwood defeated West Seattle 20-11

The Royals (2-8) finished out the season with a victory over the Wildcats (3-7) at Edmonds Stadium on Friday night.

Football (playoffs)

O’Dea defeated Edmonds-Woodway 56-20

The Irish improved to 9-1 overall on the season and advanced to the state playoffs with a Week 10 playoff win over the Warriors. Edmonds-Woodway’s season ends with a 5-5 overall record

Saturday, Nov. 5

Cross Country 3A State Championships
Saturday- Sun Willows Golf Course in Pasco

Boys Team Results
Edmonds-Woodway 19th place

Boys individual results:
79th- Luke Blomberg (Edmonds-Woodway) 17:27
92nd- Carter Middleton (Mountlake Terrace) 17:36
104th- John Patterson (Meadowdale) 17:42
113th- Elisha Einfeld (Edmonds-Woodway) 17:45
138th- Kai Ushikubo (Edmonds-Woodway) 17:58
139th- Ciaran Brennan (Edmonds-Woodway) 18:00
141st- Mark Tiersma (Mountlake Terrace) 18:01
155th- Jackson Marti (Meadowdale) 18:16
173rd- Jake Thompson (Edmonds-Woodway) 18:38
187th- Danny Loveless (Edmonds-Woodway) 19:13
188th- Tyler Huse (Edmonds-Woodway) 19:21

Girls individual results:
23rd- Payton Conover (Meadowdale) 19:33
58th- Isabel Hatzenbeler (Edmonds-Woodway) 20:34
85th- Rachel Elliott (Lynnwood) 20:51
147th- Aliah Karl (Edmonds-Woodway) 22:12

Girls swimming

3A District Championship Finals at the Snohomish Aquatic Center

Team Scores:
1. Shorecrest 388
2. Shorewood 361.5
3. Snohomish 228
4. Mountlake Terrace 208
5. Edmonds-Woodway 205
6. Meadowdale 162
7. Monroe 161.5
8. Mount Vernon 106
9. Everett 102
10. Stanwood 87
11. Lynnwood 70
12. Marysville-Getchell 64
13. Cascade 53
14. Oak Harbor 51
15. Marysville Pilchuck 12
16. Ferndale 10

Individual events featuring Top 3 finishes for Edmonds-School District swimmers:

200 Yard Freestyle: 3rd- Faith Urquhart (Meadowdale) 2:01.87
200 Yard IM: 2nd- Madeline Van Hooser (Mountlake Terrace) 2:16.98
50 Yard Freestyle: 2nd- Jeslyn Vuong (Mountlake Terrace) 24.85
100 Yard Butterfly: 3rd- Simone Bennett (Edmonds-Woodway) 1:00.17
100 Yard Freestyle: 2nd- Mya Granger (Meadowdale) 55.64
500 Yard Freestyle: 2nd- Faith Urquhart (Meadowdale) 5:26.37
100 Yard Backstroke: 1st- Simone Bennett (Edmonds-Woodway) 59.30
100 Yard Backstroke: 2nd- Madeline Van Hooser (Mountlake Terrace) 59.63

Relay Events:
200 Yard Freestyle: 3rd- Meadowdale (Faith Urquhart, Isa Corujo, Mikaela Reyes, Mya Granger) 1:46.70
400 Yard Freestyle: 3rd- Mountlake Terrace (Jenny Karlsen, Kaylyn Takeya, Katie Lombard, Madeline Van Hooser) 3:54.81

— Compiled by Steve Willits

