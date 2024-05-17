High school students invited to May 31 youth environmental summit at Edmonds Waterfront Center

High school students concerned about the environment and climate stability are invited to attend the second annual Edmonds Youth Environmental Summit, Friday, May 31 at the Edmonds Waterfront Center, 220 Railroad Ave. Check-in begins at 1 p.m., with the opening session starting at 1:30 p.m.

The group will be welcomed by Washington State Rep./Snohomish County Councilmember Strom Peterson, followed by a student keynote presentation and two workshop sessions.

Workshop topics include the Progressive Animal Welfare Society (PAWS) talking about urban wildlife, Cedar Grove sharing information on composting and soil, and the local impacts of sea level rise. Following the workshops, students will have a chance to discuss their priorities and ways they can make their voices heard.

The day will end with pizza and door-prize drawings.

A van will provide transportation from Lynnwood High School on a first-come, first-served basis. Organizers say that carpools are being arranged for other area schools.

Learn more and register at Edmonds Youth Environmental Summit. For questions, email ed.environmental.youth.summit@gmail.com.

The event is sponsored by Interfaith Climate Action, Sno-Isle Group of the Sierra Club, Edmonds PTA and the Edmonds Waterfront Center.