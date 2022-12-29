High school sports roundup: Terrace loses to Lynnwood in holiday tournament

Mountlake Terrace Holiday Tournament

at Mountlake Terrace High School

Lynden Christian defeated Mountlake Terrace 59-46

The defending 1A state champion Lynden Christian Lyncs jumped out to a double-digit lead in the first quarter on their way to a 59-46 victory over the Mountlake Terrace Hawks. Griffin Dykstra scored a game-high 23 points as the Lyncs improved to 8-0 on the season. Both teams were set to be back in action again Wednesday, Dec. 28 at Mountlake Terrace High School on the final day of the two-day invitational event.

Score by quarter: Total

Lynden Christian 21- 9-15-14 59

Mountlake Terrace 10-12- 7-17 46

Lynden Christian scoring:

Griffin Dykstra 23, Jeremiah Wright 10, Dawson Bouma 9, Tyler Sipma 9, Lane Dykstra 3, Braden Kuik 3, Gannon Dykstra 2

Mountlake Terrace scoring:

Jaxon Dubiel 14, Chris Meegan 13, Svayjeet Singh 8, Zaveon Jones 5, Rayshaun Connor 4, Logan Tews 2

Records: Lynden Christian 8-0; Mountlake Terrace 4-4

Other varsity scores from yesterday’s Mountlake Terrace Holiday Tournament:

Lake Stevens defeated Anacortes 65-64

Kentlake defeated Ferndale 62-54

Glacier Peak defeated Rogers 58-47

— By Steve Willits