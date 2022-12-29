High school sports roundup: Terrace loses to Lynnwood in holiday tournament

Mountlake Terrace Holiday Tournament
at Mountlake Terrace High School
Lynden Christian defeated Mountlake Terrace 59-46
The defending 1A state champion Lynden Christian Lyncs jumped out to a double-digit lead in the first quarter on their way to a 59-46 victory over the Mountlake Terrace Hawks. Griffin Dykstra scored a game-high 23 points as the Lyncs improved to 8-0 on the season. Both teams were set to be back in action again Wednesday, Dec. 28 at Mountlake Terrace High School on the final day of the two-day invitational event.
Score by quarter: Total
Lynden Christian 21- 9-15-14 59
Mountlake Terrace 10-12- 7-17 46
Lynden Christian scoring:
Griffin Dykstra 23, Jeremiah Wright 10, Dawson Bouma 9, Tyler Sipma 9, Lane Dykstra 3, Braden Kuik 3, Gannon Dykstra 2
Mountlake Terrace scoring:
Jaxon Dubiel 14, Chris Meegan 13, Svayjeet Singh 8, Zaveon Jones 5, Rayshaun Connor 4, Logan Tews 2
Records: Lynden Christian 8-0; Mountlake Terrace 4-4
Other varsity scores from yesterday’s Mountlake Terrace Holiday Tournament:
Lake Stevens defeated Anacortes 65-64
Kentlake defeated Ferndale 62-54
Glacier Peak defeated Rogers 58-47
— By Steve Willits
Real first and last names — as well as city of residence — are required for all commenters.
This is so we can verify your identity before approving your comment.
By commenting here you agree to abide by our Code of Conduct. Please read our code at the bottom of this page before commenting.