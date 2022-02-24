High school sports roundup: State swimming and wrestling results

Boys Swimming

200 Medley Relay: Edmonds Woodway, 16th Place (Mate’ Pallos, Patrick Kotwis, Zackary Kotwis, Arman Rahbarred) 1:45.63

200 Medley Relay: Lynnwood, 18th Place (Alex Lee, Elijah Milan, Adrian Seeber, Nolan Tyler) 1:46.83

200 IM: Elijah Milan, Lynnwood, 21st Place 2:06.70

50 Freestyle: Arman Rahbarred, Edmonds-Woodway, 20th Place 23.12

50 Freestyle: Adrian Seeber, Lynnwood, 21st Place 23.15

100 Freestyle: Mate’ Pallos, Edmonds-Woodway, 16th Place 49.48

500 Freestyle: Nolan Tyler, Lynnwood, 21st Place, 5:15.45

100 Backstroke: Mate’ Pallos, Edmonds-Woodway, 12th Place, 55.01

100 Breaststroke: Elijah Milan, Lynnwood, 21st Place, 1:03.38

400 Freestyle Relay: Edmonds-Woodway, 19th Place (Mate’ Pallos, Zackary Kotwis, Samuel Lunder, Arman Rahbarrad) 3:28.87

Boys Wrestling

Alex Rapelje won his 2nd State Championship with a 4-1 decision over Jonathan Mason of Mead in the Finals of the 3A 152 lbs boys match. Rapelje also won a state title in the 138 lbs division in 2020. Below are the results of the other wrestlers from the Edmonds School District.

Edmonds School District wrestlers that placed in the top eight in their weight class:

State Champion: Alex Rapelje, Edmonds-Woodway 152 lbs

4th Place- Alec Rust, Edmonds-Woodway 170 lbs

4th Place- Saul Hernandez, Meadowdale 182 lbs

5th Place- Nathaniel Wilder, Lynnwood 145 lbs

6th Place- Seraphim Treperinas, Mountlake Terrace 113 lbs

6th Place- George Quintans, Edmonds-Woodway 138 lbs

Other Edmonds School District wrestlers that competed but did not place in the top eight:

*Hope Ambachew, Mountlake Terrace, Girls 120 lbs

Jacob Pahre, Edmonds-Woodway 132 lbs

Kayden Richman-Myers, Lynnwood 138 lbs

Liam Fitting, Edmonds-Woodway 160 lbs

Justus Whitaker, Edmonds-Woodway 170 lbs

Gyumin Baek, Lynnwood 220 lbs

Evan Gibbs, Edmonds-Woodway 220 lbs

Hope Ambachew was the only female wrestler from the Edmonds School District that qualified for the state tournament.

— Compiled by Steve Willits