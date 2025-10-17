High school sports roundup: Oct. 16, 2025

Will you chip in to support our nonproft newsroom with a donation today?Yes, I want to support MLTnews!
Cross country
Edmonds School District championships
Girls team scores:
1. Edmonds-Woodway 28
2. Mountlake Terrace 50
3. Meadowdale 53
4. Lynnwood 111
Top individual finishers:
1. Ruby Kohler (MT) 16:14
2. Ravenna Tysland (EW) 16:22
3. Aliah Karl (EW) 16:23
4. River Zanis (Mead) 16:26
5. Taylor Gaschk (EW) 16:29
6. Marley Maquilling (Mead) 16:33
7. Sadie Renick (MT) 16:50
8. OJ Jones (EW) 17:03
9. Mira Olson (MT) 17:08
10. Hazel Zackey (EW) 17:14
11. Riley Conover (Mead) 17:29
12. Phoebe Budell (EW) 17:39
13. Joy Yoo (EW) 17:39
14. Isabella Offerman (EW) 17:55
15. Zoe Grant (Mead) 17:58
16. Alice Tyler (L) 18:00
17. Cymmantha Erickson (MT) 18:07
18. Olivia Quercia (EW) 18:10
19. Maylee Olson (MT) 18:11
20. Brenna Bardsley (Mead) 18:13
Boys team scores:
1. Edmonds-Woodway 36
2. Meadowdale 46
3. Mountlake Terrace 49
4. Lynnwood 110
Top individual finishers:
1. Reilly Brookhart (MT) 13:06
2. Landon Smith (Mead) 13:19
3. Harrison Miller (EW) 13:23
4. Romeo Partida Del Rosario (Mead) 13:24
5. Matthew Seyum (Mead) 13:24
6. Tommy Brennan (EW) 13:29
7. Jackson Fears (MT) 13:31
8. Sam Fountain (EW) 13:34
9. Luca Hooks (EW) 13:40
10. Will Thompson (EW) 13:42
11. Jackson Castaneda (MT) 13:48
12. Joshua Dawson (L) 13:55
13. Nolan Speer (EW) 13:59
14. Jett Cooper (MT) 14:00
15. Mason Kempf (EW) 14:08
16. Telmen Ayushjav (MT) 14:17
17. Nolan Common (Mead) 14:22
18. Andrew Erickson (Mead) 14:23
19. Tyki Kobayashi (MT) 14:26
20. Sam Iliff (Mead) 14:33
Next meet: Wesco Championships; Saturday, Oct. 25; 10 a.m. at Granite Falls High School
Girls soccer
Meadowdale defeated Lynnwood 8-0
No details reported
Records (league and overall): Meadowdale 5-4-1, 7-5-1; Lynnwood 0-10, 0-13
Meadowdale next game: vs Shorewood; Tuesday, Oct. 21; 7 p.m. at Shoreline Stadium
Lynnwood next game: vs Mountlake Terrace; Tuesday, Oct. 21; 7 p.m. at Lynnwood High School
Edmonds-Woodway defeated Archbishop Murphy 3-0
Click here to read the story
Records (league and overall): Edmonds-Woodway 6-1-3, 8-2-3; Archbishop Murphy 7-2-2, 9-2-2
Edmonds-Woodway next game: vs Shorecrest; Tuesday, Oct. 21; 7:30 p.m. at Edmonds Stadium
Mountlake Terrace tied Shorecrest 1-1
Mountlake Terrace goal:
Mia Rheinheimer
Mountlake Terrace goalkeeper:
Jordyn Stokes: 8 saves
Records (league and overall): Mountlake Terrace 1-6-3, 3-8-3; Shorecrest 5-2-2, 7-3-3
Mountlake Terrace next game: at Lynnwood; Tuesday, Oct. 21; 7 p.m.
Volleyball
Edmonds-Woodway defeated Meadowdale 3-1
25-19, 25-23, 23-25, 25-11
Edmonds-Woodway top individual stats:
Sawyer Hiatt: 22 kills
Addy Pontak: 28 digs
Estefany Alarcon: 21 assists
Neeva Travis: 20 assists
Records (league and overall): Edmonds-Woodway 6-2, 8-4; Meadowdale 2-6, 4-8
Edmonds-Woodway next match: vs Marysville Getchell; Monday, Oct. 20; 7 p.m. at Edmonds-Woodway High School
Meadowdale next match: vs Shorecrest; Monday, Oct. 20; 7 p.m. at Meadowdale High School
Mountlake Terrace defeated Marysville Pilchuck 3-1
25-19, 25-23, 20-25, 27-25
Mountlake Terrace top individual stats:
Sarah Simula: 13 digs, 7 kills
Emerson Alley: 12 digs, 2 kills
Lia Brown: 11 digs, 9 kills
Sierra Swan: 7 digs
Campbell Meek: 6 digs, 5 kills
Brooklyn Dino: 3 digs
Kiki Kassa: 1 dig
Makenna Davisdon: 3 blocks, 4 kills
Jillian Brown: 3 kills
Claire Dalan: 4 kills
Records: Mountlake Terrace 6-7; Marysville Pilchuck 0-10
Mountlake Terrace next match: at Archbishop Murphy; Monday, Oct. 20; 7 p.m.
Shorecrest defeated Lynnwood 3-2
No details reported
Records (league and overall): Shorecrest 2-4, 3-7; Lynnwood 2-5, 3-9
Lynnwood next match: vs Shorewood; Tuesday, Oct. 21; 7 p.m. at Lynnwood High School
Girls swimming
Jackson defeated Meadowdale 124-43
Jackson defeated Mountlake Terrace 125-43
No details reported
Meadowdale next meet: vs Cascade; Thursday, Oct. 23; 2:30 p.m. at Everett YMCA
Mountlake Terrace next meet: vs Kamiak; Tuesday, Oct. 21; 2:45 p.m. at Lynnwood Pool
Shorewood defeated Lynnwood 139-41
Kamiak defeated Lynnwood 121-52
Shorewood defeated Kamiak 107-78
Individual event winners:
200 yard freestyle: Allie Mae Gallagher (S) 2:17.76
200 yard medley: Katie Zou (K) 2:29.53
50 yard freestyle: Sienna Cordoba (K) 27.46
Diving: Avery Fairchild (K) 147.00
100-yard butterfly: Daniel Buchholz (S) 1:02.65
100-yard freestyle: Allie Mae Gallagher (S) 1:01.34
500-yard freestyle: Hannah Kang (K) 6:16.33
100-yard backstroke: Daniel Buchholz (S) 1:05.94
100-yard breaststroke: Lexi Coates (L) 1:17.61
Relay event winners:
200-yard medley: Shorewood (Addy Falkin, Daniel Buchholz, Olivia Sanchez, Vivan Foral) 2:07.42
200-yard freestyle: Shorewood (Addison Marx, Addie Aker, Natalia Martin, Allie Mae Gallagher) 1:52.26
400-yard freestyle: Shorewood (Vivan Foral, Allie Mae Gallagher, Olivia Sanchez, Daniel Buchholz) 4:05.74
Lynnwood next meet: vs Archbishop Murphy; Thursday, Oct. 23; 2:30 p.m. at West Coasts Aquatics
