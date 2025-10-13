High school sports roundup: Oct. 10-11, 2025

Will you chip in to support our nonproft newsroom with a donation today?Yes, I want to support MLTnews!
Friday, Oct. 10
Football
Edmonds-Woodway defeated Shorecrest 41-0
No details reported
Records (league and overall): Edmonds-Woodway 3-1, 4-2; Shorecrest 0-4, 2-4
Edmonds-Woodway next game: vs Shorewood; Friday, Oct. 17; 7 p.m. at Shoreline Stadium
Meadowdale defeated Everett 21-14
Meadowdale top individual stats:
Passing:
Ki Gamble: 9 for 11, 136 yards and 1 TD
Rushing:
Ki Gamble: 8 for 66 yards
Cayden Rivera: 18 for 61, 1 TD
Isaac Wirtz: 2 for 14 yards, 1 TD
Receiving:
Kealoha Kepo’o-Sabate: 2 for 50 yards
Cayden Rivera: 4 for 41 yards
Nolan Swanson: 2 for 33 yards
Jack Baker: 1 for 5 yards
Tackles:
Jamier Perry 11
Brandon Shaw 10
Records (league and overall): Meadowdale 3-2, 4-2; Everett 2-3, 3-3
Meadowdale next game: vs Lynnwood; Friday, Oct. 17; 5 p.m. at Edmonds Stadium
Sultan defeated Lynnwood 41-16
No details reported
Records: Sultan 3-3; Lynnwood 0-6
Lynnwood next game: vs Meadowdale; Friday, Oct. 17; 5 p.m. at Edmonds Stadium
Mountlake Terrace defeated Shorewood 35-14
Click here to read story
Records (league and overall): Mountlake Terrace 4-0, 6-0; Shorewood 3-1, 5-1
Mountlake Terrace next game: vs Everett; Friday, Oct. 17; 8 p.m. at Edmonds Stadium
Saturday October 11
Cross Country
Nike Hole In The Wall XC Invitational
at Lakewood High School
Click below to see all results:
https://www.athletic.net/CrossCountry/meet/252564/results/all
Next meet for Edmonds-Woodway, Lynnwood, Meadowdale and Mountlake Terrace: Edmonds School District Championships; Thursday, Oct. 16; 3:30 p.m. at Ballinger Park.
