High school sports roundup: Oct. 10-11, 2025

Friday, Oct. 10

Football

Edmonds-Woodway defeated Shorecrest 41-0
No details reported

Records (league and overall): Edmonds-Woodway 3-1, 4-2; Shorecrest 0-4, 2-4
Edmonds-Woodway next game: vs Shorewood; Friday, Oct. 17; 7 p.m. at Shoreline Stadium

Meadowdale defeated Everett 21-14

Meadowdale top individual stats:

Passing:
Ki Gamble: 9 for 11, 136 yards and 1 TD

Rushing:
Ki Gamble: 8 for 66 yards
Cayden Rivera: 18 for 61, 1 TD
Isaac Wirtz: 2 for 14 yards, 1 TD

Receiving:
Kealoha Kepo’o-Sabate: 2 for 50 yards
Cayden Rivera: 4 for 41 yards
Nolan Swanson: 2 for 33 yards
Jack Baker: 1 for 5 yards

Tackles:
Jamier Perry 11
Brandon Shaw 10

Records (league and overall): Meadowdale 3-2, 4-2; Everett 2-3, 3-3
Meadowdale next game: vs Lynnwood; Friday, Oct. 17; 5 p.m. at Edmonds Stadium

Sultan defeated Lynnwood 41-16
No details reported

Records: Sultan 3-3; Lynnwood 0-6
Lynnwood next game: vs Meadowdale; Friday, Oct. 17; 5 p.m. at Edmonds Stadium

Mountlake Terrace defeated Shorewood 35-14
Click here to read story

Records (league and overall): Mountlake Terrace 4-0, 6-0; Shorewood 3-1, 5-1
Mountlake Terrace next game: vs Everett; Friday, Oct. 17; 8 p.m. at Edmonds Stadium

Saturday October 11

Cross Country

Nike Hole In The Wall XC Invitational
at Lakewood High School

Click below to see all results:
https://www.athletic.net/CrossCountry/meet/252564/results/all

Next meet for Edmonds-Woodway, Lynnwood, Meadowdale and Mountlake Terrace: Edmonds School District Championships; Thursday, Oct. 16; 3:30 p.m. at Ballinger Park.

 

