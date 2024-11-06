High school sports roundup: Nov. 4, 2024

Volleyball

Final matches of the regular season
Edmonds-Woodway defeated Shorecrest 3-0
25-16, 25-21, 25-23
Edmonds-Woodway High School senior Sierra Tong (3) and junior Jillian Hatzenbeler (13) provide a defensive wall at the net during the Warriors-Shorecrest Scots game Monday night at the Edmonds-Woodway gym. (Photos by Michael Bury)
Warrior junior Addyson Pontak (1) digs a Scots serve.
E-W junior Neeva Travis (2) sets the ball at the net.
Sophomore Raina Wilson (10) and senior Reinna Mostrales (12) team up for a Warrior block at the net.
Junior Ava Barton (8) flies high to spike the ball on the left side.
Senior Jojo Drummond (5) flies to spike a set from junior Neeva Travis (2).
E-W junior Ava Bartin (8) digs a Scots serve while junior Addyson Pontak (1) backs her up.
The entire Warrior team celebrates a come-back point late in the third set.
Edmonds-Woodway top individual stats:
Reinna Mostrales: 11 kills, 9 digs
Records (league and overall): Edmonds-Woodway 9-3, 14-3; Shorecrest 3-9, 3-14
Edmonds-Woodway next match: District tournament opening round; vs Shorewood/Shorecrest winner (playing on Nov. 7); Tuesday. Nov. 12; 7 p.m. at Edmonds-Woodway High School
Lynnwood defeated Mountlake Terrace 3-1
25-22, 25-14, 21-25, 25-11
Lynnwood top individual stats:
Sammy Holmer: 16 kills, 2 aces, 24 digs
Ady Morgan: 10 kills, 2 aces, 20 assists
Audrey Williams: 7 kills
Makena Kaleo: 12 kills, 5 digs, 1 ace
Mountlake Terrace top individual stats:
Catie Brown: 4 kills, 1 ace, 1 block
Hailey Kahklen: 14 assists, 16 digs, 1 ace
Kenzie Bentosino: 3 aces, 32 digs
Lia Brown: 10 kills, 12 digs
Records (league and overall): Lynnwood 8-4, 11-6; Mountlake Terrace 1-11, 4-13
Lynnwood next match: District tournament opening round; vs Ferndale/Meadowdale winner (playing on Nov. 7); Tuesday, Nov. 12; 7 p.m. at Lynnwood High School
Mountlake Terrace season is over
Shorewood defeated Meadowdale 3-2
25-18, 24-26, 23-25, 25-18, 15-13
Meadowdale top individual stats:
Violet DuBois: 21 kills, 18 digs, 3 aces
Rian Paris: 30 assists, 11 digs
Ja’elle Jenkins: 14 kills, 3 aces
Records (league and overall): Shorewood 7-5, 7-9; Meadowdale 2-10, 4-13
Meadowdale next match: District play-in game (loser out) at Ferndale; Thursday, Nov. 7; 7 p.m.
— Compiled by Steve Willits

