High school sports roundup: Nov. 29, 2025

Girls Basketball

Edmonds-Woodway defeated Cedarcrest 57-39

Freshman guard Zaniyah Jones scored 16 points and to go along with five rebounds and five steals and Senior Finley Wichers had 14 points and eight rebounds as the Edmonds-Woodway Warriors won their season opener with 57-39 victory over the Cedarcrest Red Wolves. Other freshmen contributors included Amelia Faber (nine points), Amara Leckie (two points, five assists), Sloane Franks (four points, five steals) and Madeline Kost (three points, seven rebounds).

Cedarcrest was led by Sophomore Stella Metcalf who had 14 points.

Edmonds-Woodway individual scoring:

Zaniyah Jones 16, Finley Wichers 14, Amelia Faber 9, Sloane Franks 4, Jasmine Gill 3, Janie Hanson 3, Madeline Kost 3, Abigail Johnson 2, Amaria Leckie 2, Annika Beckstrom 1

Cedarcrest individual scoring:

Stella Metcalf 14, Avery Dice 9, Maddie Davis 7, Kiki Anderson 4, Willow Ash 4

Records: Edmonds-Woodway 1-0; Cedarcrest 0-1

Edmonds-Woodway next game: at Cascade; Wednesday, Dec. 3; 7:15 p.m.