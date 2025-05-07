High school sports roundup: May 5, 2025

Softball

Edmonds-Woodway defeated Archbishop Murphy 11-6

The Edmonds-Woodway Warriors wrapped up the Wesco 3A/2A South Division regular-season title with the win over the Archbishop Murphy Wildcats, 11-6. The Warriors improved their league record to 10-1 and are 14-5 with one regular season game remaining before turning their attention to the upcoming District tournament.

Edmonds-Woodway offense highlights:

Madeline Jones: 3 for 4, 2B, 2 R, 2 RBI, SB

Catie Ingalls: 2 for 5, 2B, R, 2 RBI

Ella Campbell: 2 for 5, RBI

Abby McCorvey: 2 for 4, 2B, R, RBI, SF

Audrey Sommer: 2 for 4, R, 2 RBI

Ellie Alderson: 1 for 4, 2 R

Neva Cheeney: 1 for 4, HBP, R, RBI

Noa Gillespie: 1 for 5, R

Abby Tracy: R

Mara Gooch: R

Helena Marsh: SAC

Edmonds-Woodway pitching highlights:

Helena Marsh: 6 IP, 3 H, 3 R, 1 ER, 6 BB, 9 K

Archbishop Murphy offense highlights:

Markella Vick: 1 for 3: BB, HR, R, 3 RBI

Carly Madhavan: 2 for 3, BB, 2B, R, 2 RBI

Sarah Fletcher: 2 for 4, R

Ari Dixon: 1 for 3

Saylah Lopez: BB, 2 R, SB

Maddie Evans: BB, R, SB

Kayla Hookfin: SB

Records (league and overall): Edmonds-Woodway 10-1, 14-5; Archbishop Murphy 8-3, 12-7

Edmonds-Woodway next game: at Mountlake Terrace; Wednesday, May 7; 6:30 p.m.

Meadowdale defeated Shorewood 6-5 (8 innings)

Madison Mitchell’s double scored Arianna Lyon for the walk off victory as the Mavericks defeated the Stormrays in eight innings.

Meadowdale offense highlights:

Jaeden Sajec: 2 for 3, BB, 3 R, 3 SB

Samantha Martens: 3 for 3, BB, R, RBI

Payton Fry: 3 for 4, RBI

Olivia Feistel: 1 for 3, BB, 2B, R, RBI

Madison Mitchell: 1 for 4, BB, 2B, RBI

Sophia Billy: 1 for 4, RBI

Zoe De Mello: 1 for 5

Arianna Lyon: BB, R

Meadowdale pitching highlights:

Olivia Feistel: 8 IP, 9 H, 5 R, 1 ER, 4 BB, 8 K

Shorewood offense highlights:

Lillian Perrault: 2 H, 2 RBI

Grace McLaughlin: 2 H

Ellie Van Horn: 2 H

Records (league and overall): Meadowdale 8-3, 9-9; Shorewood 6-5, 11-8

Meadowdale next game: at Archbishop Murphy; Wednesday, May 7; 4 p.m.

Lake Stevens defeated Mountlake Terrace 10-2

Lake Stevens pitching highlights:

Mara Sivley: 7 IP, 3 H, 2 R, 0 ER, 1 BB, 15 K

Lake Stevens offense highlights:

Alaina Emme: 3 for 4, 3 RBI

Alyssa Anderson: 2 for 3, BB, 2 2B, 3 RBI, 2 SB

Alexis Osterholtz: 2 for 4, R, RBI

Cora Quintel: 1 for 4, 2B, R, 2 RBI

Katie Lingren: 1 for 3, BB, R, RBI, SB

Reese Breckenridge: 1 for 4, BB, R, 2 SB

Cassie Raysbrook: 3 R

Mountlake Terrace offense highlights:

Bri Reyes: 2 for 4, RBI

Hailey Taron: 1 for 3

Olivia Brown: BB, RBI

Charlotte Snook: R

Ruby Gilbert: R

Records: Lake Stevens 10-8; Mountlake Terrace 7-11

Mountlake Terrace next game: vs Edmonds-Woodway; Wednesday, May 7; 6:30 p.m. at Mountlake Terrace High School

Shorecrest defeated Lynnwood 20-1 (5 innings)

No details reported

Records (league and overall): Shorecrest 2-10, 5-12; Lynnwood 0-11, 1-16

Lynnwood next game: vs Shorewood; Wednesday, May 7; 4 p.m. at Lynnwood High School