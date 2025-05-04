High school sports roundup: May 2, 2025

Baseball

Edmonds-Woodway defeated Shorewood 3-2 (8 innings)

The Edmonds-Woodway Warriors wrapped up the Wesco 3A/2A title with an extra-innings victory over Shorewood, 3-2. It was the third straight league title for Edmonds-Woodway, improving their league record to 36-4 during their three-year run.

Andreas Simonsen was also all about the number three. He went three-for-three at the plate, scoring all three Warriors runs, and he also stole three bases.

Lukas Wanke pitched seven strong innings for the Warriors, allowing only five hits, two runs (one earned), walking three and striking out four hitters. Wanke was the winning pitcher, improving his record to 6-0 on the season. Finn Crawford came in and picked up the save by retiring all three Shorewood batters that he faced in the bottom of the eighth inning.

The Warriors closed out the regular season with a 10-2 league record and an overall record of 16-5. They will next face Monroe in the District playoff quarterfinal round on Saturday, May 10 with a scheduled 2 p.m. start time at Edmonds-Woodway High School. The District tournament is double elimination with four teams eventually advancing to the state tournament.

Edmonds-Woodway pitching highlights:

Lukas Wanke: 7 IP, 5 H, 2 R, 1 ER, 3 BB, 4 K

Finn Crawford: 1 IP, 0 H, 0 R, 0 BB, 0 K

Edmonds-Woodway offense highlights:

Andres Simonsen: 3 for 3, BB, 3 R, 3 SB

Trevelyan Podawiltz: 2 for 4, 2 RBI

Luke Boland: 1 for 3, BB

Toshi Gilginas: BB

Finn Crawford: BB

Lukas Wanke: SAC

Erik Alsdorf: SAC

Shorewood pitching highlights:

Joey Facilla: 6 IP, 4 H, 2 ER, 2 BB, 8 K

Danny Morgan: 2 IP, 2 H, 1 ER, 2 BB, 1 K

Records (league and overall): Edmonds-Woodway 10-2, 15-6; Shorewood 8-4, 13-7

Edmonds-Woodway next game; District quarterfinals vs Monroe; Saturday, May 10; 2 p.m. at Edmonds-Woodway High School

Mountlake Terrace defeated Archbishop Murphy 7-6

Mountlake Terrace offense highlights:

Owen Meek: 2 for 4, 3 RBI, 3 SB

Charlie Schofield: 1 for 2, BB, HBP, R

Jack Gripentrog: 1 for 2, 2 HBP, R

Nolan Valdivia: 1 for 4, 2 RBI

Braeden Davidson: 2 for 3, BB, 2B, R

Zach Amador: 1 for 3, R

Liam Moore: 1 for 4

Cian Harney: BB, R

Nicholas Liepins: BB, R, SB

Nate Brown: BB

Mountlake Terrace pitching highlights:

Layton Rongholt: 3 IP, 4 H, 5 R, 3 ER, 1 BB, 5 K

Liam Moore: 3.1 IP, 2 H, 1 ER, 1 BB, 4 K

Records (league and overall): Mountlake Terrace 7-5, 10-10; Archbishop Murphy 5-7, 12-9

Mountlake Terrace next game: District elimination play-in game vs Ferndale or Shorecrest; Thursday, May 8; 4 p.m. at Mountlake Terrace High School

Meadowdale defeated Shorecrest 6-2

No details reported

Records (league and overall): Meadowdale 4-8, 8-12; Shorecrest 6-6, 12-8

Meadowdale next game: District elimination play-in game at Oak Harbor; Tuesday, May 6; 4 p.m.

Softball

Edmonds-Woodway defeated Shorewood 5-0

Edmonds-Woodway pitching highlights:

Ella Campbell: 7 IP, 3 H, 0 R, 3 BB, 9 K

Edmonds-Woodway offense highlights:

Catie Ingalls: 2 for 4, 2B, 2 R

Ella Campbell: 1 for 3, RBI

Abby McCorvey: 1 for 3, R, RBI

Neva Cheeney: 1 for 2, HBP, R

Noa Gillespie: 1 for 3, RBI

Helena Marsh: HBP, RBI

Ellie Alderson: RBI

Audrey Sommer: BB

Madeline Jones: 1 for 3

Abby Tracy: R

Records (league and overall): Edmonds-Woodway 9-1, 13-5; Shorewood 6-4, 11-7

Edmonds-Woodway next game: at Archbishop Murphy; Monday, May 5; 4 p.m.

Meadowdale defeated Shorecrest 20-2 (5 innings)

Meadowdale pitching highlights:

Payton Aldridge: 5 IP, 2 H, 2 R, 0 ER, 1 BB, 6 K

Meadowdale offense highlights:

Madison Mitchell: 2 for 3, 3B, 3 R, 4 RBI, SF

Zoe De Mello: 2 for 2, 3 BB, 2B, 5 R,

Jaeden Sajec: 2 for 3, BB, HR, 2 R, 3 RBI, SF

Samantha Martens: 2 for 4, 2 R, 2 RBI

Olivia Feistel: 3 for 4, 2 2B, R, 3 RBI

Peyton Fry: 2 for 5, 2B, RBI

Arianna Lyon: 1 for 3, BB, 2 R, RBI

Hallie Weeks: 1 for 3, 2 BB, R

Payton Aldridge: R, RBI, SF

Ella Bogren: 1 for 1, R, RBI

Sophia Billy: 1 for 1, 2 RBI

Olivia Lahrson: BB

Records (league and overall): Meadowdale 7-3, 8-9; Shorecrest 1-10, 4-12

Meadowdale next game: vs Shorewood; Monday, May 5; 4 p.m. at Meadowdale High School

Archbishop Murphy defeated Mountlake Terrace 14-10

Archbishop Murphy offense highlights:

Maddie Evans: 3 for 5, 2B, HR, 4 R, 3 RBI

Carly Madhavan: 4 for 5, R, 5 RBI

Saylah Lopez: 1 for 2, 3 BB, 3 R

Sarah Fletcher: 1 for 4, BB, HR, 2 R, RBI

Markella Vick: 2 for 5, 2B, 2 RBI

Giselle Silva: 2 for 4, BB, 2B, R, SB

Allyea Hernandez: 1 for 4, BB, 2 R

Mountlake Terrace offense highlights:

Amaya Johnson: 2 for 3, 2 HR, 2 R, 5 RBI, SF

Jordyn Stokes: 2 for 4, 3B, 4 R, 2 RBI

Olivia Brown: 2 for 4, HR, 2 R, 2 RBI

Bri Reyes: 1 for 2, 3 BB, 2 R

Charlotte Snook: 2 for 3, BB, SB

Evie Snow: 1 for 4, 2B

Hailey Taron: BB

Sophia Morgenroth: SAC

Records (league and overall): Archbishop Murphy 8-2, 12-6; Mountlake Terrace 5-6, 7-10

Mountlake Terrace next game: vs Lake Stevens; Monday, May 5; 6:30 p.m. at Mountlake Terrace High School

Boys Soccer

Edmonds-Woodway defeated Meadowdale 2-0

Edmonds-Woodway goal scorers:

Alex Plumis

David Salgado

Edmonds-Woodway assists:

Ben Browne (2)

Edmonds-Woodway shutout goalkeeper:

Daniel Abraham

Records (league and overall): Edmonds-Woodway 5-4-2, 8-5-2; Meadowdale 2-9-0, 3-11-1

Edmonds-Woodway next game: vs Shorecrest; Tuesday,May 6; 7:30 p.m. at Edmonds-Woodway High School

Meadowdale next game: vs Shorewood; Tuesday, May 6; 7 p.m. at Shoreline Stadium

Lynnwood defeated Shorecrest 3-2

Lynnwood goals:

Henrry Torres

Kai Ahumada

Julio Morales

Records (league and overall): Lynnwood 3-7-1, 4-10-1; Shorecrest 6-4-1, 8-5-2

Lynnwood next game: vs Mountlake Terrace; Tuesday, May 6; 7:30 p.m. at Lynnwood High School

Jackson defeated Mountlake Terrace 2-0

No details reported

Records: Jackson 11-4-1; Mountlake Terrace 3-10-2

Mountlake Terrace next game: at Lynnwood; Tuesday, May 6; 7:30 p.m.