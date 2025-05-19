High school sports roundup: May 17, 2025

Baseball

3 A District 1 Tournament

Consolation Bracket – winner to state/loser out

Shorewood defeated Edmonds-Woodway 7-0

Joey Facilla pitched six scoreless innings on the mound and drove in three runs at the plate as the Shorewood Stormrays advanced to the 3A State Tournament with a 7-0 shutout victory over the Edmonds-Woodway Warriors. The Stormrays improved to 15-8 overall on the season. The Warriors’ season ends with an overall record of 16-8.

Boys Soccer

3A District 1 Tournament

Consolation Bracket – winner to state/loser out

Edmonds-Woodway defeated Sedro-Woolley 2-0

The Warriors qualified for the state tournament with a 2-0 victory over the Cubs on Saturday. Alex Plumis and Joey Dornay each scored a goal while Dornay and Ben Browne each contributed an assist. Goalkeeper Daniel Abraham recorded the shutout as the Warriors improved to 12-6-2 on the season. The Cubs season ends with an overall record of 11-7-2.

The Warriors will enter the 3A state tournament as the No. 11 seed and play another Wesco opponent, the No. 6 seed Monroe Bearcats (16-2 record) in the Round of 16 of the State Tournament. The date, time and location of the game has yet to be announced. The game will most likely be scheduled for either Thursday, May 22 or Friday, May 23 at Mercer Island High School. We will update this story once more details are announced.

It will be the second meeting this season between the two schools with Edmonds-Woodway winning the first game 4-3 on March 28 at Monroe High School.