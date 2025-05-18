High school sports roundup: May 15-16, 2025

Softball

The Edmonds-Woodway Warriors clinched a berth in the 3A State Tournament with an 11-1 victory over Mount Vernon Thursday evening at Phil Johnson Fields. The Warriors showed up at the field with two chances to win one game to advance. The first opportunity ended with a 12-2 loss against the Snohomish Panthers, sending the Panthers onto the state tournament and forcing the Warriors to play a loser out/winner-to-state game against the Mount Vernon Bulldogs.

The Warriors jumped on the Bulldogs early, scoring three in the first inning and then adding on two more runs in each of the next two innings. Catie Ingalls, Abby McCorvey and Ella Campbell each contributed with three hits each. The Warriors as a team had 16 hits. Campbell also pitched all five innings for the Warriors, only allowing four hits, one run, one walk and three strikeouts.

The Warriors will head on down to the Regional Athletic Complex in Lacey for the 20-team state tournament that will begin on Thursday, May 22. State seedings and matchups will be posted on Sunday, May 18.

Consolation Bracket- Game 1, winner to state

Snohomish defeated Edmonds-Woodway 12-2 (5 innings)

Snohomish offense highlights:

Abby Edwards: 2 for 3, BB, 2B, HR, R, 4 RBI

Taylor Ward: 2 for 4, R, 2 RBI

Amelie Lopez: 2 for 4, 2 R, 2B, RBI

Hannah Siegler: 1 for 3, BB, 2 R, RBI

Rhys Doyle: 2 for 3, BB, 2 R, RBI

Madalynn Larsen: 2 for 4, 2B, R, RBI

Snohomish pitching highlights:

Abby Edwards: 5 IP, 5 H, 2 ER, 4 BB, 6 K

Edmonds-Woodway offense highlights:

Catie Ingalls: 3 for 3, 2B, R, RBI

Neva Cheeney: 1 for 2, BB, RBI

Audrey Sommer: 1 for 2

Ellie Alderson: 2 BB, R

Game 2, winner to state/loser out

Edmonds-Woodway defeated Mount Vernon 11-1 (5 innings)

Edmonds-Woodway offense highlights:

Catie Ingalls: 3 for 4, 3 R

Abby McCorvey: 3 for 4, 2 2B, 3 RBI

Ella Campbell: 3 for 4, 2 2B, 2 RBI

Abby Tracy: 2 for 3, 2B, 2 R

Neva Cheeney: 1 for 3, 3 RBI

Noa Gillespie: 1 for 3, BB

Ellie Alderson: 1 for 3, BB

Madeline Jones: 1 for 4, RBI

Audrey Sommer: 1 for 3

Mara Gooch: 4 R

Charlotte Hupf: 2 R

Edmonds-Woodway pitching highlights:

Ella Campbell: 5 IP, 4 H, 1 ER, 1 BB, 3 K

Edmonds-Woodway next game: 3A State Tournament, opponent TBA; Thursday, May 22 or Friday, May 23; Regional Athletic Complex in Lacey

Track and Field

Wesco 3A South Championships:

Girls team scores:

1. Shorecrest 194.5

2. Shorewood 131.5

3. Edmonds-Woodway 128

4. Mountlake Terrace 116

5. Lynnwood 59

6. Meadowdale 51

Boys team scores:

1. Shorewood 217

2. Edmonds-Woodway 122

3. Meaowdale 111

4. Shorecrest 92

5. Mountlake Terrace 55

6. Lynnwood 52

Girls individual event winners:

100 Meters: Allison Mervin, Mountlake Terrace 12.50

200 Meters: Mila Fotinatos, Shorewood 25.62

400 Meters: Mila Fotinatos, Shorewood 58.42

800 Meters: Hanna Bruno, Shorewood 2:15.48

1600 Meters: Hanna Bruno, Shorewood 5:08.73

3200 Meters: Addison Phillips, Shorecrest 11:36.33

110 M Hurdles: Brynlee Dubiel, Mountlake Terrace 14.68

300 M Hurdles: Brynlee Dubiel, Mountlake Terrace 44.08

Shot Put: Ena Dodik, Lynnwood 32-10.25

Discus: Ena Dodik, Lynnwood 129-11

Javelin: Sierra Swan, Mountlake Terrace 116-07

High Jump: Zoe Grant, Meadowdale 5-00.00

Pole Vault: Ava Enriquez, Shorewood 11-06.00

Long Jump: Allison Mervin, Mountlake Terrace 17-07.75

Triple Jump: Allison Mervin, Mountlake Terrace 36-01.50

Relay winners:

4 x 100: Mountlake Terrace (Allison Mervin, Brynlee Dubiel, Haruna DiPippo, Taylor Williams) 49.56

4 x 200: Edmonds-Woodway (Jane Miceli, Rayna Halloran, Brooklyn Steiner, Aliah Karl) 1:47.25

4 x 400: Shorewood (Madeleine Brouillard, Lucy Eichelberger, Hanna Bruno, Mila Fotinatos) 3:58.77

Boys individual event winners:

100 Meters: Hayes Stetler, Shorewood 10.90

200 Meters: Hayes Stetler, Shorewood 22.15

400 Meters: Brian Mills, Meadowdale 51.50

800 Meters: John Patterson, Meadowdale 1:56.76

1600 Meters: Max Billett, Shorewood 4:18.81

3200 Meters: Otto Erhart, Shorewood 9:16.97

110 M Hurdles: Jaden Marlow, Shorewood 14.36

300 M Hurdles: Nikolaus Nelson, Meadowdale 41.42

Shot Put: Nicholas Manz, Edmonds-Woodway 50-05.00

Discus: Nicholas Manz, Edmonds-Woodway 157-04

Javelin: Jackson Sketchley, Shorecrest 187-08

High Jump: Buddy Frank, Mountlake Terrace 5-09.00

Pole Vault: Jaden Marlow, Shorewood 13-03.00

Long Jump: Jaden Marlow, Shorewood 21-09.75

Triple Jump: JaKyle Williams, Meadowdale 42-01.00

Relay winners:

4 x 100: Lynnwood (Jaiken Choy, Ty Jensen, Malachi Dillon, Nabie Sumah) 43.60

4 x 400: Shorewood (Jaden Marlow, Elijah Graves, Hayes Stetler, Aidan MacDonald) 3:24.68

You can view all results here.

Next meet: 3A NW District 1 Championships; Wednesday, May 21 and Friday May 23 at Shoreline Stadium