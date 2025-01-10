High school sports roundup: Jan. 7-8, 2025

Tuesday, Jan. 7

Boys Basketball

Meadowdale defeated Lynnwood 53-34

Scoring by quarter:

Meadowdale 10-08-19-16

Lynnwood 07-13-05-09

Meadowdale individual scorers:

Noah Million 14, Natnael Ghirmay 10, Khalil Botley 9, Payton Hernandez 5, Nolan Lee 4, Jordan Berhe 3, Adam Desta 3, Marley Miller 3, Avery Pelote 2

Lynnwood individual scorers:

Hosny El-Aarag 18, Matteos Shiferaw 9, Cole Betancourt 3, Robel Berhanu 2, Josh Shuge 2

Records (league and overall): Meadowdale 2-2, 8-4; Lynnwood 0-6, 4-9

Meadowdale next game: at Edmonds-Woodway; Friday, Jan.10; 8 p.m.

Lynnwood next game: at Mountlake Terrace; Friday, Jan. 10; 8 p.m.

Shorewood defeated Mountlake Terrace 46-43

No details reported

Records (league and overall): Shorewood 4-1, 8-5; Mountlake Terrace 2-3, 5-7

Mountlake Terrace next game: vs Lynnwood; Friday, Jan. 10; 8 p.m. at Mountlake Terrace High School

Edmonds-Woodway defeated Shorecrest 53-45

Read story here.

Records (league and overall): Edmonds-Woodway 4-0, 12-0; Shorecrest 4-1, 11-1

Edmonds-Woodway next game: vs Meadowdale; Friday, Jan. 10; 8 p.m. at Edmonds-Woodway High School

Boys Wrestling

Mountlake Terrace defeated Archbishop Murphy 72-12

285: Hakeim Smalls (AM) pinned Ryan Pineda (MT)

106: Frank Guzman (MT) won by forfeit

113: Cooper Towne (MT) won by forfeit

120: Alex Moodie (MT) won by forfeit

126: Akif Yilmaz (MT) won by forfeit

132: Landon Larralde (MT) won by forfeit

138: Ekansh Verma (MT) pinned Jeremiel Asuncion (AM)

144: Moses Marsh (MT) pinned Aaron Alexander (AM)

150: Tanner Ferguson (AM) pinned Fahad Al Daffaie (MT)

157: Isaac Williams (MT) pinned Kyler Phillips (AM)

165: Andrew McBride (MT) pinned Juan Rosario (AM)

175: Andrew McBride (MT) pinned Benton Davidson (AM)

190: Elijah Swett (MT) pinned Zavier Mack (AM)

215: Logan Armstrong (MT) won by forfeit

Mountlake Terrace next match: vs Meadowdale; Thursday, Jan. 9; 7:15 p.m. at Mountlake Terrace High School

Edmonds-Woodway defeated Shorewood 51-15

106: Isaiah Meyer (EW) decision over Emiliano Olivera-Matias (S) 9-7

113: Alex Krumov (EW) major decision over Shreyas Bhattarai (S) 14-1

120: Jude Haines (EW) pinned Yaphet Habtom (S) 2:19

126: Hollender Lynch (EW) technical fall over Maximus Eaglehead (S) 17-2

132: Aziret Bakytov (EW) decision over Masayoshi Taura (S) 11-5

138: Sam Schimpf (EW) pinned Mitchell Ichinkhorloo (S) 3:16

144: Dylan Rice (EW) decision over Maximus Uckun 9-3

150: Ezekiel Hodge (S) pinned Jacob Ramos (EW) 2:17

157: Mason Collins (EW) major decision over Skylar Klein (S) 18-10

165: Hezekiah Graham (S) pinned Nathan Schlack (EW) 3:56

175: Ever Yamada (EW) pinned Nathaniel Hernandez (S) 3:13

190: Lukas Probizanski (S) decision over Andrew Davis (EW) 9-7

215: Alex White (EW) technical fall over Benjamin Jenkins (S) 17-1

285: Edson Belizaire (EW) won by forfeit

Edmonds-Woodway next match: vs O’Dea; Thursday, Jan. 9; 7:15 p.m. at Edmonds-Woodway High School

Shorecrest defeated Meadowdale 47-27

106: Logan Shi (S) won by forfeit

113: Michael O’Neal (M) pinned Grant Carpenter (S) 2:13

120: Lukah Washburn (M) decision over Gideon Ryder (S) 4-3

126: Laith Salem (S) pinned Kaedon Spencer (M) 3:50

132: Miguel Garcia (M) pinned Zadrin Morga-Baisac (S) 1:40

138: Avi Wylen (S) pinned Christopher Ramirez (M) 0:37

144: Kenneth Adams Jr. (S) pinned Tobin Kantner-Blakeslee (M) 4:00

150: Jakob Grimm (S) pinned Logan Palmer (M) 1:49

157: Pedro Labat (S) pinned Donovan Diaz (M) 1:04

165: Owen Watson (S) technical fall over Brandon Shaw (M) 15-0

175: Jamier Perry (M) major decision over Cameron Arseneaux (S) 17-5

190: William Hernandez-Chavez (M) decision over Gabe King (S) 4-1

215: Carter Nichols (S) pinned Michael Gay (M) 1:39

285: Jaxson Hulbert (M) won by forfeit

Meadowdale next match: at Mountlake Terrace; Thursday, Jan. 9; 7 p.m.

Boys Swimming

Jackson defeated Mountlake Terrace 140-20

Individual event winners:

200 freestyle- Vyron Domingo (J) 1:53.70

200 individual medley- Syunta Lee (J) 1:52.44

50 freestyle- Vincent Phillips (J) 23.71

100 butterfly- Vincent Phillips (J) 55.47

100 freestyle- Syunta Lee (J) 47.26

500 freestyle- Wes Jaspar (J) 5:11.79

100 backstroke- Vyron Domingo (J) 55.83

100 breaststroke- Nolan Thai (J) 1:07.58

Relay event winners:

200 medley- Jackson (Wes Jaspar, James Tuft, Vincent Phillips, Juhyung Lee) 1:52.30

200 freestyle- Jackson (Nolan Thai, Vincent Phillips, Juhyung Lee, Sacha Esparza) 1:36.30

400 freestyle- Jackson (Vyron Domingo, Syunta Lee, Nolan Thai, Prestyn Ruijters) 3:27.10

Mountlake Terrace next meet: vs Everett and Mariner; Thursday, Jan. 9; 3:15 p.m. at Kamiak High School

Wednesday, Jan. 8

Girls Basketball

Meadowdale defeated Lynnwood 72-16

No details reported

Records (league and overall): Meadowdale 3-1, 6-5; Lynnwood 0-6, 1-10

Meadowdale next game: at Edmonds-Woodway; Friday, Jan. 10; 6:30 p.m.

Lynnwood next game: at Mountlake Terrace; Friday, Jan. 10; 6:30 p.m.

Shorewood defeated Mountlake Terrace 67-53

Bridget Cox scored 21 of her game high 27 points in the second half, including 14 in the fourth quarter as the Shorewood Stormrays overcame a seven-point third-quarter deficit to defeated the Mountlake Terrace Hawks.

The Hawks were led in scoring by sophomore Jordyn Stokes, who scored 11 of her 16 points in the second half. Freshman Makenna Davidson scored 13 of her 14 points in the second half. Junior Jordan Wagner scored 13 points, all in the first quarter, including three 3-point field goals.

Scoring by quarter

Shorewood 19-11-10-27

Mountlake Terrace 17-08-16-12

Shorewood individual scorers:

Bridget Cox 27, Rylie Gettmann 16, Elle Wiehle 10, Vanessa Spadafora 7, Maya Glasser 4, Clara Djohan 3

Mountlake Terrace individual scorers:

Jordyn Stokes 16, Makenna Davidson 14, Jordan Wagner 13, Jaliyah Dyson 8, Samiah Coffee 2

Records (league and overall): Shorewood 3-2, 5-8; Mountlake Terrace 2-3, 6-6

Mountlake Terrace next game: vs Lynnwood; Friday, Jan. 10; 6:30 p.m. at Mountlake Terrace High School

Shorecrest defeated Edmonds-Woodway 61-42

Shorecrest leading scorer:

Cassie Chestnut 21 points

Edmonds-Woodway individual scorers:

Finley Wichers 15 points (11 rebounds)

Jasmine Gill 9 points (3 steals)

Janie Hanson 7 points

Audrey Rothmier 4 points

Madeline Skaar 4 points (11 rebounds)

Savannah Huffman 3 points

Records (league and overall): Shorecrest 3-2, 6-5; Edmonds-Woodway 1-3, 8-3

Edmonds-Woodway next game: vs Meadowdale; Friday, Jan. 10; 6:30 p.m. at Edmonds-Woodway High School

Girls Wrestling

Shorewood defeated Edmonds-Woodway 54-18

No details reported

Edmonds-Woodway next match: vs Glacier Peak, Lynnwood and Meadowdale; Thursday, Jan. 9; 6 p.m. at Edmonds-Woodway High School

— Compiled by Steve Willits