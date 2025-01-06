High school sports roundup: Jan. 4, 2025

Girls Wrestling
Woolley Womens Tournament (30+ schools)
at Sedro Woolley High School
Team scores (Top 10)
1. Sedro-Woolley 364
2. Lake Stevens 273
3. Oak Harbor 236
4. Edmonds-Woodway 159.5
5. Decatur 138
6. Marysville Getchell 134
7. Stanwood 124
8. Blaine 122.5
9. North Creek 118
10. Marysville Pilchuck 117
10. Mount Vernon 117
Edmonds-Woodway wrestlers who finished in the top six of their weight classifications:
1st place- Hannah Baldock, 120 lbs.
1st place- Liliana Frank, 130 lbs.
1st place- Grace Fitting, 140 lbs.
Edmonds-Woodway next match: at Shorewood; Wednesday, Jan. 8; 6 p.m.
Defend the Den Tournament
at Cascade High School
Participating schools: Cascade, Jackson, Lynnwood, Meadowdale, Mountlake Terrace, Redmond, Shorecrest
Edmonds School District wrestlers who finished in the top five in their weight classification:
1st place- Naomi Hawkins (Lynnwood), 110
1st place- Anh Nguyen (Lynnwood), 115
1st place- Neela Lopez Hernandez (Mountlake Terrace), 135
1st place- Julia Cox (Meadowdale), 170
2nd place- Rihanna Whitehead (Meadowdale), 125-130
2nd place- Brianna Williams (Lynnwood), 135
2nd place- Elizabeth Noble (Lynnwood), 140-145
2nd place- Maria Rosa Thompson (Meadowdale), 170
3rd place- Kenal House (Lynnwood), 100-105
3rd place- Rochelle Obare (Mountlake Terrace), 125-130
3rd place- Sofia Rodriguez (Meadowdale), 135
3rd place- Venus Hernandez (Lynnwood), 140-145
3rd place- Tala Samara (Lynnwood), 155
5th place- Zoe Degenstein (Lynnwood), 110
Lynnwood next match: Girls Scramble vs Arlington, Granite Falls, Marysville Getchell and Marysville Pilchuck; Monday, Jan. 6; 5:45 p.m. at Marysville Pilchuck High School
Meadowdale next match: scramble vs Edmonds-Woodway, Glacier Peak, Lynnwood, Marysville Getchell and Marysville Pilchuck; Thursday, Jan. 9; 6 p.m. at Edmonds-Woodway High School
Mountlake Terrace next match: scramble vs Arlington, Jackson, Monroe, Mountlake Terrace, Shorewood and Snohomish; Thursday, Jan. 9; 6 p.m. at Shorewood High School
Boys Wrestling
Let It Fly Tournament (17 schools, including Mountlake Terrace)
at Everett High School
Top team scores:
1. Everett 149
2. Lake Stevens 147
3. Blaine 142.5
4. Oak Harbor 141
5. Decatur 110.5
6. Mountlake Terrace 106
7. Tahoma 101.5
8. O’Dea 82.5
9. North Creek 80
10. Marysville Getchell 66
Mountlake Terrace wrestlers who finished in the top four of their weight classifications:
2nd place- Isaac Williams (150 lbs.)
3rd place- Frank Guzman (106 lbs.)
3rd place- Moses Marsh (144 lbs.)
3rd place- Elijah Swett (190 lbs.)
3rd place- Ryan Pineda (285 lbs.)
4th place- Logan Armstrong (190 lbs.)
Mountlake Terrace next match: at Archbishop Murphy; Tuesday, Jan. 7; 7 p.m.
Gut Check Tournament (97 schools, including Meadowdale)
at ShoWare Center in Kent
Top team scores:
1. White River 159
2. Zillah 150
3. Sunnyside 143
T4. Lincoln (Tacoma) 142.5
T4. Sumner 142.5
Meadowdale finished with 38.5 points, 51st out of 97 schools.
Meadowdale wrestlers who accumulated points and their individual record for the tournament:
Kaedon Spencer (126 lbs.) 4-1, 12.5 points
Jaxson Hulbert (285 lbs.) 3-2, 8 points
Jamier Perry (175 lbs.) 2-2, 7 points
Lukah Washburn (120 lbs.) 2-2, 6 points
Christopher Ramirez (138 lbs.) 2-2, 5 points
Meadowdale next match: vs Shorecrest; Tuesday, Jan. 7; 7 p.m. at Meadowdale High School
— Compiled by Steve Willits
Real first and last names — as well as city of residence — are required for all commenters.
This is so we can verify your identity before approving your comment.
By commenting here you agree to abide by our Code of Conduct. Please read our code at the bottom of this page before commenting.