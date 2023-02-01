High school sports roundup Jan. 28 and 30, 2023

Boys swimming

Edmonds School District Championships

Saturday, Jan. 28- Lynnwood Pool

Team Scores

1. Edmonds-Woodway 373

2. Mountlake Terrace 310

3. Lynnwood 225

4. Meadowdale 89

Individual Events (Top 5 finishers):

200 Yard Freestyle:

1. Christian Leaty (MTHS) 1:58.44

2. Nolan Tyler (LHS) 1:58.76

3. Marshall Roberts (EWHS) 2:04.09

4. Caleb Schnitzius (LHS) 2:15.96

5. Wyatt Adams (EWHS) 2:25.90

200 Yard Individual Medley:

1. Cole Leaty (MTHS) 2:12.50

2. Chris McLellan (MTHS) 2:15.91

3. Patrick Kotwis (EWHS) 2:20.10

4. Ciaran Brennan (EWHS) 2:32.93

5. Austin Chiu (EWHS) 2:34.08

50 Yard Freestyle:

1. Jude Willcox (EWHS) 24.46

2. Alex Lee (LHS) 24.79

3. Jayden Costa (Meadowdale) 25.82

4. Riki Kobayashi (MTHS) 26.07

5. Mitchell Cook (Meadowdale) 26.35

100 Yard Butterfly:

1. Antonio Nguyen (MTHS) 1:00.16

2. Daniel Calkins (LHS) 1:05.82

3. Mitchell Cook (Meadowdale) 1:06.34

4. Jeffrey Hoang (EWHS) 1:09.42

5. Marcel Rickman (EWHS) 1:09.79

100 Yard Freestyle:

1. Mate’ Pallos (EWHS) 50.87

2. Christian Leaty (MTHS) 53.35

3. Jude Willcox (EWHS) 54.71

4. Riki Kobayashi (MTHS) 57.21

5. Jayden Costa (Meadowdale) 58.10

500 Yard Freestyle:

1. Nolan Tyler (LHS) 5:30.23

2. Marshall Roberts (EWHS) 5:51.31

3. Lennox Norenberg (EWHS) 6:04.37

4. Caled Schnitzius (LHS) 6:24.03

5. Aiden Curran (EWHS) 6:24.97

100 Yard Backstroke:

1. Mate’ Pallos (EWHS) 56.83

2. Chris McLellan (MTHS) 59.42

3. Cole Leaty (MTHS) 1:00.26

4. Alex Lee (LHS) 1:01.30

5. Daryl Tran (MTHS) 1:09.04

100 Yard Breaststroke:

1. Patrick Kotwis (EWHS) 1:10.48

2. Ciaran Brennan (EWHS) 1:11.98

3. Antonio Nguyen (MTHS) 1:14.13

4. Jeffrey Hoang (EWHS) 1:14.23

5. Dylan McGovern (MTHS) 1:23.26

Relay Events (Top 3 Finishers)

200 Yard Medley:

1. Mountlake Terrace (Cole Leaty, Antonio Nguyen, Chris McLellan, Riki Kobayashi) 1:49.88

2. Edmonds-Woodway (Mate’ Pallos, Lennox Norenberg, Patrick Kotwis, Jude Willcox) 1:49.93

3. Lynnwood (Nolan Tyler, Alex Lee, Daniel Calkins, Caleb Schnitzius) 1:54.76

200 Yard Freestyle:

1. Edmonds-Woodway (Jeffrey Hoang, Ciaran Brennan, Thomas Mahoney, Jude Willcox) 1:39.31

2. Mountlake Terrace (Christian Leaty, Rasi McCarter, Riki Kobayashi, Antonio Nguyen) 1:42.48

3. Edmonds-Woodway (Liam Schell, Austin Chiu, Jackson Campbell, Marcel Rickman) 1:50.70

400 Yard Freestyle:

1. Mountlake Terrace (Chris McLellan, Rasi McCarter, Christian Leaty, Cole Leaty) 3:39.13

2. Lynnwood (Daniel Calkins, Caleb Schnitzius, Alex Lee, Nolan Tyler) 3:52.26

3. Edmonds-Woodway (Mate’ Pallos, Austin Chiu, Patrick Kotwis, Liam Schell) 3:54.73

Up Next for all four schools:

3A District 1 Boys Swimming Championships at Snohomish Aquatic Center

Preliminaries- Friday, Feb. 10; 5:15 p.m.

Finals- Saturday, Feb. 11; 4 p.m.

Boys basketball

Edmonds-Woodway defeated Cascade 63-62

Ben Hanson sunk two free throws with .6 seconds remaining in the game to give the Warriors the victory and potentially a berth in the upcoming District playoffs. Hanson finished the night with 14 points while senior teammate Drew Warner scored a game high 26 points along with 10 rebounds. The win improves Edmonds-Woodway’s league record to 5-9 and overall record to 8-11. The Warriors will conclude their regular season at home on Thursday February 2nd against Shorecrest with tipoff scheduled for 7:15 p.m. Edmonds-Woodway is currently seeded 10th in the District Rating Percentage Index (RPI) which is used to determine which 12 local teams will qualify for the post season tournament. The tournament field will be announced on Friday or Saturday.

Edmonds-Woodway scorers:

Drew Warner 26, Ben Hanson 14, Will Bates 6, Steven Warren Jr. 5, Liam Lang 4, DJ Karl 3, Jens Simonson 3, Gabe Cavalier 2

Cascade scorers:

Aiden Kopra 21, Devin Gilbert 17, Nate Lagutang 10, Javon Slaughter 6, Kolten Monteith 3, Gavin Wright 3, Ryuhei Srivilay 2

Records (league and overall): Edmonds-Woodway 5-9, 8-11; Cascade 2-12, 5-13

Edmonds-Woodway next game: vs Shorecrest; Thursday, Feb. 2; 7:15 p.m. at Edmonds-Woodway High School

— Compiled by Steve Willits