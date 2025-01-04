High school sports roundup: Jan. 2-3, 2025

Thursday, Jan. 2
Boys Wrestling
Edmonds-Woodway defeated Jackson 70-15
106- Jaden Nguyen (J) decision over Isaiah Meyer (EW) 11-8
113- Talon Pyle (J) won by forfeit
120- Jude Haines (EW) technical fall over Aaron Esteban (J) 17-1
126- Aziret Bakytov (EW) pinned Siddharth Gundimeda (J) 1:37
132- Aidan Duong (EW) pinned Parker Graham (J) 2:41
138- Luis Jocson (J) pinned John Stone (EW) 5:08
144- Sam Schimpf (EW) pinned Casey Peterson (J) 5:40
150- Dylan Rice (EW) pinned Ryan Lee (J) 1:34
157- Mason Collins (EW) technical fall over Tony Guizar Jr. (J) 18-1
165- Nathan Schlack (EW) pinned Michael Reihing (J) 3:15
175- Ever Yamada (EW) pinned Zane Albanna (J) 3:09
190- Andrew Davis (EW) won by forfeit
215- Mika Serafinas (EW) pinned Elias Griffin (J) 1:09
285- Alex White (EW) pinned Justin Nguyen (J) 1:40
Edmonds-Woodway next match: at Shorewood; Tuesday, Jan. 7; 7 p.m.
Friday, Jan. 3
Girls Basketball
Mountlake Terrace defeated Edmonds-Woodway 48-35
Mountlake Terrace individual scorers:
Jaliyah Dyson 13, Samiah Coffee 10, Emma Schmidt 8, Iman Kaifa 7, Jordyn Stokes 5, Jordan Wagner 3, Makenna Davidson 2
Records (league and overall): Mountlake Terrace 2-2, 6-5; Edmonds-Woodway 1-2, 8-2
Mountlake Terrace next game: vs Shorewood; Wednesday, Jan. 8; 7:15 p.m. at Mountlake Terrace High School
Edmonds-Woodway next game: vs Shorecrest; Wednesday, Jan. 8; 7:15 p.m. at Edmonds-Woodway High School
Archbishop Murphy defeated Meadowdale 68-58
Records (league and overall): Archbishop Murphy 5-0, 9-1; Meadowdale 2-1, 5-5
Meadowdale next game: at Lynnwood; Wednesday, Jan. 8; 7:15 p.m.
Shorewood defeated Lynnwood 70-46
No details reported
Records (league and overall): Shorewood 2-2, 4-7; Lynnwood 0-5, 1-9
Lynnwood next game: vs Meadowdale; Wednesday, Jan. 8; 7:15 p.m. at Lynnwood High School
Boys Basketball
Edmonds-Woodway defeated Mountlake Terrace 73-46
The Warriors scored 26 points in the first quarter on their way to the 73-46 home win over Mountlake Terrace. The Warriors improved to 11-0 on the year and the win sets up a first-place showdown against Shorecrest (11-0) in the battle of two undefeated teams. The game will take place at Shorecrest High School on Tuesday, Jan.6 at 7:15 p.m.
Scoring by quarter
Mountlake Terrace 13-11-09-13
Edmonds-Woodway 26-14-14-19
Edmonds-Woodway individual scorers:
Cam Hiatt 23, Grant Williams 17, D.J. Karl 10, Dre Simonsen 10, Will Alseth 9, Julian Gray 4
Mountlake Terrace individual scorers:
Svayjeet Singh 18, Shan Shah 6, Brody Myers-Little 5, Anthony Fuentes 4, Alex Mkrtychan 4, Jordan Wilson 4, Hunter Nuckols 3, Oliver Shaw-Jones 2
Records (league and overall): Edmonds-Woodway 3-0, 11-0; Mountlake Terrace 2-2, 5-6
Edmonds-Woodway next game: at Shorecrest; Tuesday, Jan. 7; 7:15 p.m.
Mountlake Terrace next game: vs Shorewood; Tuesday, Jan. 7; 7:15 p.m. at Mountlake Terrace High School
Meadowdale defeated Archbishop Murphy 71-47
The Mavericks built a 41-26 halftime lead after seven different players combined for 10 three-point baskets. The Mavericks won their fourth straight game, improving to 7-4 on the season.
Scoring by quarter:
Archbishop Murphy 16-10-14-07
Meadowdale 18-23-12-18
Meadowdale individual scorers:
Khalil Botley 14, Noah Million 10, Payton Hernandez 9, Natnael Ghirmay 8, Marley Miller 8, Adam Desta 7, Nolan Lee 5, Avery Pelote 5, Jordan Berhe 4, Richard Jones Jr. 1
Archbishop Murphy individual scorers:
Jack Sievers 15, Orion Belleza 12, Mateo Love 9, Jordan Rife 8, Brayden Blanchard 3
Records (league and overall): Meadowdale 1-2, 7-4; Archbishop Murphy 1-4, 4-7
Meadowdale next game: at Lynnwood; Tuesday, Jan. 7; 7:15 p.m.
Shorewood defeated Lynnwood 69-44
No details reported
Records (league and overall): Shorewood 3-1, 7-5; Lynnwood 0-5, 4-8
Lynnwood next game: vs Meadowdale; Tuesday, Jan. 7; 7:15 p.m. at Lynnwood High School
— Compiled by Steve Willits
