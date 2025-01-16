High school sports roundup: Jan. 13-14, 2025

Monday January 13

Boys Basketball

Jaikin Choy dodges a Mariner player on his way down court for Lynnwood during the game between the two teams on Monday, Jan. 13 at Lynnwood High School. (Photos by David Cardwell)
Lynnwood’s Hosny El-Aarag (20) leaps to catch a rebound.
The Royals’ Cole Betancourt (15) ducks under a Mariner player to shoot.
Robel Berhanu (13) jumps to score for Lynnwood.

Mariner defeated Lynnwood 65-55
No details reported

Records: Mariner 7-7; Lynnwood 4-11
Lynnwood next game: at Edmonds-Woodway; Friday, Jan. 17; 6:30 p.m.

Girls Basketball

Jackson defeated Lynnwood 69-43
No details reported

Records: Jackson 6-7; Lynnwood 1-12
Lynnwood next game: vs Ballard; Wednesday, Jan. 15; 7:15 p.m. at Lynnwood High School

Tuesday January 14

Boys Basketball

Edmonds-Woodway defeated Shorewood 53-35

Edmonds-Woodway leading scorers:
Will Alseth 20 and Cam Hiatt 19

Records (league and overall): Edmonds-Woodway 6-0, 14-0; Shorewood 4-2, 9-6
Edmonds-Woodway next game: vs Lynnwood; Friday, Jan. 15; 6:30 p.m. at Edmonds-Woodway High School

Mountlake Terrace defeated Archbishop Murphy 71-58
No details reported

Records (league and overall): Mountlake Terrace 4-3, 7-8; Archbishop Murphy 1-6, 5-9
Mountlake Terrace next game: at Shorecrest; Friday, Jan. 17; 6:30 p.m.

Shorecrest defeated Meadowdale 73-58
Read story here.

Records (league and overall): Shorecrest 6-1, 13-1; Meadowdale 2-4, 8-6
Meadowdale next game: vs Shorewood; Tuesday, Jan. 21; 7:15 p.m.

Boys Wrestling

Meadowdale defeated Shorewood 40-35

Meadowdale wrestler Miguel Garcia (left) grapples with an opponent from Shorewood during a match Tuesday, Jan. 14. (Photos by David Cardwell)
Meadowdale senior Lukah Washburn flips over a Shorewood opponent.
The Mavs’ Lukah Washburn (left) faces a Shorewood wrestler.
Meadowdale’s Hector Castro (on top) takes control.
Meadowdale’s Miguel Garcia looks for a way out.

175- Jamier Perry (M) technical fall over Nathaniel Hernandez (S) 25-7
190- Kayden Stedman (M) pinned Noah Eaglehead (S) 0:38
215- William Brundage (M) pinned Benjamin Jenkins (S) 3:30
285- Jaxson Hulbert (M) won by injury default over Baboucarr Cham (S)
106- Colin Murdock (S) won by forfeit
113- Emilano Olivera-Matias (S) won by forfeit
120- Yaphet Habtom (S) decision over Michael O’Neal (M) 6-5
126- Lukah Washburn (M) pinned Maximus Eaglehead (S) 4:00
132- Masayoshi Taura (S) technical fall over Miguel Garcia (M) 15-0
138- Hector Castro (M) technical fall over Mitchell Ichinkhorloo (S) 18-1
144- Maximus Uckun (S) decision over Logan Palmer (M) 11-5
150- Skylar Klein (S) pinned Mathew Sleipness (M) 3:35
157- Nezttali Ramos Ramirez (M) pinned Ezekiel Hodge (S) 3:27
165- Hezekiah Graham (S) pinned Brandon Shaw (M) 5:27

Meadowdale next match: at Edmonds-Woodway; Thursday, Jan. 16; 7 p.m.

Lynnwood defeated Shorecrest 37-35
No details reported

Lynnwood next match: at Mountlake Terrace; Thursday, Jan. 16; 7 p.m.

Archbishop Murphy, Edmonds-Woodway, Mariner and Mountlake Terrace
at Edmonds-Woodway
No results reported

Edmonds-Woodway next match: vs Meadowdale; Thursday, Jan. 16; 7 p.m. at Edmonds-Woodway High School
Mountlake Terrace next match: vs Lynnwood; Thursday, Jan. 16; 7 p.m. at Mountlake Terrace High School

Girls Wrestling

Burlington Edison, Lynnwood, Redmond and Shorewood
at Lynnwood High School
No results reported

Lynnwood next match: vs Cascade, Edmonds-Woodway, Jackson, Kamiak, Mariner and Meadowdale; Thursday,  Jan. 16; 6 p.m. at Kamiak High School

Boys Swimming

Shorewood defeated Meadowdale 135-28
No details reported

Meadowdale next match: vs Edmonds-Woodway and Jackson; Thursday, Jan. 16; 2:45 p.m. at Lynnwood

— Compiled by Steve Willits

