High school sports roundup: Jan. 13-14, 2025

Monday January 13
Boys Basketball
Mariner defeated Lynnwood 65-55
No details reported
Records: Mariner 7-7; Lynnwood 4-11
Lynnwood next game: at Edmonds-Woodway; Friday, Jan. 17; 6:30 p.m.
Girls Basketball
Jackson defeated Lynnwood 69-43
No details reported
Records: Jackson 6-7; Lynnwood 1-12
Lynnwood next game: vs Ballard; Wednesday, Jan. 15; 7:15 p.m. at Lynnwood High School
Tuesday January 14
Boys Basketball
Edmonds-Woodway defeated Shorewood 53-35
Edmonds-Woodway leading scorers:
Will Alseth 20 and Cam Hiatt 19
Records (league and overall): Edmonds-Woodway 6-0, 14-0; Shorewood 4-2, 9-6
Edmonds-Woodway next game: vs Lynnwood; Friday, Jan. 15; 6:30 p.m. at Edmonds-Woodway High School
Mountlake Terrace defeated Archbishop Murphy 71-58
No details reported
Records (league and overall): Mountlake Terrace 4-3, 7-8; Archbishop Murphy 1-6, 5-9
Mountlake Terrace next game: at Shorecrest; Friday, Jan. 17; 6:30 p.m.
Shorecrest defeated Meadowdale 73-58
Read story here.
Records (league and overall): Shorecrest 6-1, 13-1; Meadowdale 2-4, 8-6
Meadowdale next game: vs Shorewood; Tuesday, Jan. 21; 7:15 p.m.
Boys Wrestling
Meadowdale defeated Shorewood 40-35
175- Jamier Perry (M) technical fall over Nathaniel Hernandez (S) 25-7
190- Kayden Stedman (M) pinned Noah Eaglehead (S) 0:38
215- William Brundage (M) pinned Benjamin Jenkins (S) 3:30
285- Jaxson Hulbert (M) won by injury default over Baboucarr Cham (S)
106- Colin Murdock (S) won by forfeit
113- Emilano Olivera-Matias (S) won by forfeit
120- Yaphet Habtom (S) decision over Michael O’Neal (M) 6-5
126- Lukah Washburn (M) pinned Maximus Eaglehead (S) 4:00
132- Masayoshi Taura (S) technical fall over Miguel Garcia (M) 15-0
138- Hector Castro (M) technical fall over Mitchell Ichinkhorloo (S) 18-1
144- Maximus Uckun (S) decision over Logan Palmer (M) 11-5
150- Skylar Klein (S) pinned Mathew Sleipness (M) 3:35
157- Nezttali Ramos Ramirez (M) pinned Ezekiel Hodge (S) 3:27
165- Hezekiah Graham (S) pinned Brandon Shaw (M) 5:27
Meadowdale next match: at Edmonds-Woodway; Thursday, Jan. 16; 7 p.m.
Lynnwood defeated Shorecrest 37-35
No details reported
Lynnwood next match: at Mountlake Terrace; Thursday, Jan. 16; 7 p.m.
Archbishop Murphy, Edmonds-Woodway, Mariner and Mountlake Terrace
at Edmonds-Woodway
No results reported
Edmonds-Woodway next match: vs Meadowdale; Thursday, Jan. 16; 7 p.m. at Edmonds-Woodway High School
Mountlake Terrace next match: vs Lynnwood; Thursday, Jan. 16; 7 p.m. at Mountlake Terrace High School
Girls Wrestling
Burlington Edison, Lynnwood, Redmond and Shorewood
at Lynnwood High School
No results reported
Lynnwood next match: vs Cascade, Edmonds-Woodway, Jackson, Kamiak, Mariner and Meadowdale; Thursday, Jan. 16; 6 p.m. at Kamiak High School
Boys Swimming
Shorewood defeated Meadowdale 135-28
No details reported
Meadowdale next match: vs Edmonds-Woodway and Jackson; Thursday, Jan. 16; 2:45 p.m. at Lynnwood
— Compiled by Steve Willits
