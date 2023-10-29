High school sports roundup for Oct. 27-28, 2023

Girls Soccer

(District double elimination quarterfinals)

Saturday

Mountlake Terrace defeated Everett 3-2

Mountlake Terrace stats:

Morgan Damschen: 1 goal and 1 assist

Ava Hunt: 1 goal and 1 assist

Natalie Cardin: 1 goal on penalty kick

Records: Mountlake Terrace 11-4-2; Everett 9-8-1

Shorecrest defeated Meadowdale 2-0

Shorecrest stats:

Emma Orthel: 1 goal

Cassie Chesnut: 1 goal

Kiernan Ledoux: 1 assist

Records: Shorecrest 14-3; Meadowdale 8-8-2

District semifinals and consolation bracket games (double elimination, top four teams will advance to state tournament)

Semifinals (winners will advance to championship game and clinch a state tournament berth)

Oak Harbor vs Shorecrest Tuesday, Oct. 31; 5 p.m. at Shoreline Stadium

Mountlake Terrace vs Shorewood Tuesday, Oct. 31; 7 p.m. at Shoreline Stadium

Consolation bracket (loser out games):

Snohomish vs Everett Tuesday, Oct. 31; 6 p.m. at Everett Stadium

Meadowdale vs Ferndale Tuesday, Oct. 31; 6 p.m. at Ferndale High School

Football

Friday

Ferndale defeated Edmonds-Woodway 49-14

Crossover seeding game, both teams advance to Week 10 playoff round next week

Diego Escanon threw two touchdown passes in relief of injured starting quarterback Steven Warren Jr. but it wasn’t enough as the Warriors lost the Wesco crossover game that matched up the second-place teams from the Wesco North and South divisions. Both teams advance to the Week 10 playoff round. The Warriors will head south to Vancouver to play Mountain View. The date and time of the game were yet to be announced when this was posted but will be edited once that information is made public.

Records: Ferndale 7-2; Edmonds-Woodway 6-3

Edmonds-Woodway next game: Playoff game at Mountain View; date and time to be determined.

Mountlake Terrace defeated Stanwood 7-6 (2 OT)

Crossover play-in game; winner advances to Week 10 playoffs

Click here to read story.

Mountlake Terrace next game: Playoff game at Bellevue; date and time to be determined.

Meadowdale defeated Chief Sealth 36-27

Non-conference game to close out the season

Scoring by quarter: 1 2 3 4 Final

Chief Sealth 0 6 14 7 27

Meadowdale 6 8 13 9 36

Meadowdale stat leaders

Passing:

Cameron Platt 1 for 4, 26 yards, 1 touchdown

Rushing:

Auggie Wilrich: 27 carries for 171 yards, 2 touchdowns

Luis Partida del Rosario: 10 carries for 65 yards

Cameron Platt: 14 carries for 44 yards, 1 touchdown

Receiving:

Victor Eicher 1 reception for 26 yards, 1 touchdown

Kickoff return:

Luis Partida del Rosario: 82 yard touchdown

Kicking:

Kelvin Mudaliar: 42 yard field goal

Records: Meadowdale 4-5; Chief Sealth 5-4

Cross Country

3A District 1 Championships at Lakewood High School

Girls team scores:

1. Arlington 39

2. Stanwood 118

3. Shorecrest 120

4. Shorewood 131

5. Snohomish 138

6. Meadowdale 175

7. Mount Vernon 206

8. Edmonds-Woodway 207

9. Mountlake Terrace 229

10. Everett 238

11. Oak Harbor 239

12. Cascade 331

13. Marysville Getchell 357

14. Ferndale 383

15. Lynnwood 391

16. Monroe 457

Girls top individual finishers (all qualified for state):

1. Mary Andelin (Stanwood) 18:28

2. Paige Gerrard (Snohomish) 18:38

3. Brooke Henkin (Arlington) 18:49

4. Anabelle Klein (Arlington) 19:04

5. Payton Conover (Meadowdale) 19:15

6. Leila Stampanoni (Mount Vernon) 19:20

7. Lucie Buchanan (Everett) 19:30

8. Reda Long (Arlington) 19:38

9. Raelyn Oetzel (Arlington) 19:43

10. Scout Lynass (Shorecrest) 19:57

Other Edmonds School District state qualifiers:

20. Marley Maquiling (Meadowdale) 20:30

27. Aliah Karl (Edmonds-Woodway) 20:44

33. Sonita Chen (Mountlake Terrace) 20:50

34. Arielle Analau (Mountlake Terrace) 20:51

Boys team scores:

1. Shorewood 38

2. Arlington 49

3. Edmonds-Woodway 117

4. Meadowdale 133

5. Shorecrest 150

6. Stanwood 171

7. Everett 240

8. Mountlake Terrace 242

9. Snohomish 247

10. Oak Harbor 278

11. Mount Vernon 302

12. Marysville Getchell 323

13. Cascade 329

14. Monroe 359

15. Lynnwood 394

16. Ferndale 471

Boys top individual finishers (all qualified for state):

1. Otto Erhart (Shorewood) 15:38

2. Ryan Khoury (Stanwood) 15:41

3. Lucas Spurling (Arlington) 15:45

4. Max Billett (Shorewood) 15:46

5. Keiyu Mamiya (Shorewood) 15:49

6. Noah Bumgardner (Arlington) 15:56

7. Luke Gillingham (Shorewood) 16:07

8. Fedem Irungu (Shorecrest) 16:23

9. Andrew Schmitz (Arlington) 16:26

10. Nicholas Hoyer (Mount Vernon) 16:28

Other Edmonds School District state qualifiers:

11. John Patterson (Meadowdale) 16:30

12. Luke Blomberg (Edmonds-Woodway) 16:31

15. Matthew Patterson (Meadowdale) 16:36

16. Boden Chapek (Edmonds-Woodway) 16:38

19. Landon Smith (Meadowdale) 16:45

20. Elisha Einfeld (Edmonds-Woodway) 16:46

28. Reilly Brookhart (Mountlake Terrace) 16:57

32. Isaac Mach (Edmonds-Woodway) 17:07

34. Logan Toulouse (Mountlake Terrace) 17:10

37. Mason Kempf (Edmonds-Woodway) 17:15

38. Danny Loveless (Edmonds-Woodway) 17:17

40. Jackson Marti (Meadowdale) 17:20

42. Will Thompson (Edmonds-Woodway) 17:22

Next meet: 3A State Championships; Saturday, Nov. 4; 1 p.m. girls, 2:30 p.m. boys at Sun Willows Golf Course, Pasco

Boys Tennis

District Championships at Snohomish High School

Singles (Top four advance to state tournament):

1. Cade Strickland, Snohomish

2. JD Drake, Shorewood

3. Nalu Akiona, Edmonds-Woodway

4. Nathan Kim, Cascade

Doubles (Top 4 advance to state tournament):

1. Xander Gordon and Peter Kosten, Shorewood

2. Thomas Mahoney and Ben Browne, Edmonds-Woodway

3. Eli Sheffield and Riley Boyd, Shorewood

4. L.J. Caldwell and Leif Hodkinson, Snohomish

Next matches: 3A State Tournament; May 24 and May 25; Vancouver Tennis Center

— Compiled by Steve Willits