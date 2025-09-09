High school sports roundup for Sept. 8, 2025

Will you chip in to support our nonproft newsroom with a donation today?Yes, I want to support MLTnews!
Girls Soccer
Mountlake Terrace defeated Cascade 2-1
La’akea Manahan scored a goal in the game’s opening minute and Taylor Williams added another in the 20th minute as the Mountlake Terrace Hawks improved to 2-1 on the season with a 2-1 victory over the Cascade Bruins (0-1). Caylee Krestel scored the Bruins lone goal in the 61st minute.
Records: Mountlake Terrace 2-1; Cascade 0-1
Mountlake Terrace next game: vs Shorecrest; Thursday, Sept. 11; 7 p.m. at Shoreline Stadium
Boys Tennis
Meadowdale defeated Archbishop Murphy 6-1
Singles
Alex Schatz (M) defeated Parker Campbell (AM) 4-6, 6-3, 7-5
Caleb Angeles (M) defeated Bryce Casanova (AM) 6-1, 6-2
Conor Bartell (M) defeated Charlie Teichman (AM) 6-2, 6-1
Taylor Wyckoff (M) defeated Nicco Urbanaik (AM) 6-1, 6-1
Doubles
Riley Imadbay/Khaitam Huynh (AM) defeated Dylan Nguyen/Lance Moua (M) 3-6, 6-4, 6-1
Kai Rowse/Kyong Oh (M) defeated Alex Chhin/Xavi Wilson (AM) 4-6, 6-3, 6-4
Henry Hagen/Riley Braithwaite (M) defeated Max Tsang/Isaac Russell (AM) 7-5, 6-2
Records: Meadowdale 1-0; Archbishop Murphy 0-1
Meadowdale next match: at Arlington; Wednesday, Sept. 10; 3:30 p.m.
Shorecrest defeated Mountlake Terrace 4-3
Singles
Stephen Valmayor (MT) defeated Ashton Johnson (S) 6-7, 6-2, 10-7
Zane Weber (S) defeated Tyson Castaneda (MT) 7-6, 5-7, 11-9
Miles Garbaccio (S) defeated Kevin Vesvarut (MT) 6-0. 6-4
Jayden Nguyen (MT) defeated Nathaniel Skonier (SC) 6-3, 6-2
Doubles
Owen Smith/Brandon Vuong (MT) defeated Keiran Viswanathan/Shane McMullen (S) 6-4, 6-4
Asher Martin/Keane Patterson (S) defeated Charlie Schofield/Edgar Zheng (MT) 4-6, 6-3, 10-7
Andrew Broweleit/Noah Koehler (S) defeated Joshua Bozick/Gabe Kurniawan (MT) 6-2, 6-3
Records: Shorecrest 1-0; Mountlake Terrace 0-1
Mountlake Terrace next match: vs Archbishop Murphy; Wednesday, Sept. 10; 4 p.m. at Gateway Middle School
Shorewood defeated Lynnwood 7-0
Singles
Xander Gordon (S) defeated Brandon Tran (L) 6-1, 6-0
Seb Sanchez (S) defeated Victor Nguyen (L) 6-0, 6-0
Zack Binz (S) defeated Cole Betancourt (L) 6-0, 6-1
Ethan Dong (S) defeated Jaikin Choy (L) 6-2, 6-0
Doubles
Riley Bond/Eli Sheffield (S) defeated Jayden He/Jacob Seuferling (L) 6-0, 6-0
Drew Johnson/Kristian Hagameier (S) defeated Isamu Nakano/Matthew Vu (L) 6-0, 7-6 (8-6)
Reid Bley/Jacob Mignogna (S) defeated Simon Huynh/Payton Cristobal (L) 6-1, 6-2
Records: Shorewood 2-0; Lynnwood 0-1
Lynnwood next match: vs Shorecrest; Wednesday, Sept.10; 3:30 p.m. at Kellogg Middle School
Edmonds-Woodway defeated Kamiak 4-3
No details reported
Records: Edmonds-Woodway 1-0; Kamiak 0-2
Edmonds-Woodway next match: at Shorewood; Wednesday, Sept. 10; 3:30 p.m.
Girls Volleyball
Kamiak defeated Edmonds-Woodway 3-2
No details reported
Records: Kamiak 1-0; Edmonds-Woodway 1-1
Edmonds-Woodway next match: at Liberty (Renton); Monday, Sept. 15; 7 p.m.
Arlilngton defeated Meadowdale 3-1
25-23, 27-29, 25-22, 25-14
Arlington top individual stats:
Emme Shaffer: 21 kills, 9 digs, 2 aces
Audrey Marsh: 20 assists, 5 aces, 8 digs
Phoebe Potong: 16 digs, 2 aces
Meadowdale top individual stats:
Violet DuBois: 14 kills, 4 aces, 13 digs
Rian Paris: 29 assists
Ja’elle Jenkins: 15 kills
Records: Arlington 1-0; Meadowdale 0-1
Meadowdale next match: vs Sedro-Woolley; Wednesday, Sept. 10; 7 p.m. at Meadowdale High School
Snohomish defeated Lynnwood 3-1
25-19, 25-22, 18-25, 25-22
Records: Snohomish 1-2; Lynnwood 0-1
Lynnwood next match: at Everett; Thursday, Sept. 11; 7 p.m.
Real first and last names — as well as city of residence — are required for all commenters.
This is so we can verify your identity before approving your comment.
By commenting here you agree to abide by our Code of Conduct. Please read our code at the bottom of this page before commenting.