High school sports roundup for Sept. 8, 2022

Volleyball
Mountlake Terrace defeated Redmond 3-0
25-10, 25-16, 25-19
Mountlake Terrace individual stats:
– Haley Trinh 9 aces and 7 digs
– Jessie Tong 6 aces, 8 digs and 7 kills
– Sarah Maricutu 8 digs and 7 assists
– Maya Faulkner 8 digs
Records: Mountlake Terrace 1-0; Redmond 0-1
Mountlake Terrace next match; vs Marysville Pilchuck; Tuesday, Sept. 13, 7 p.m. at Mountlake Terrace High School
Lake Washington defeated Meadowdale 3-1
25-17, 25-27, 25-18, 25-21
Meadowdale individual stats:
– Tanna Kollen 10 kills and 9 digs
– Steph Grimes 16 digs
Records: Lake Washington 1-0; Meadowdale 0-1
Meadowdale next match; at Monroe; Monday, Sept. 12; 7 p.m.
Boys tennis
Edmonds-Woodway defeated Arlington 7-0
Singles:
Russell Anderson (EW) defeated Ty Rusko (A) 6-0, 6-0
Steven Anderson (EW) defeated Cooper McBride (A) 6-0, 6-0
Grant Oliver (EW) defeated Isaac Prouty (A) 6-1, 6-1
Nalu Akiona (EW) defeated Robbie Balderas (A) 6-0, 6-0
Doubles:
Jude Wilcox/Armon Mkrtychev (EW) defeated Bookie Cramer/Cadyn Sava (A) 6-3, 6-0
Ben Hanson/Drew Warner (EW) defeated Ryan Morzelewski/Isaiah Christoffersen (A) 6-0, 6-0
Peyson Smith/Noah Croskey (EW) defeated Kedrin Smith/Reece McBride (A) 6-0, 6-0
Edmonds-Woodway next match: vs Everett; Monday, Sept. 12, 3:30 p.m. at Clark Park in Everett
Kamiak defeated Meadowdale 6-1
Singles:
Ylli Berisha (M) defeated Zion An (K) 6-3, 1-6, 6-1
Richard Bahn (K) defeated John O’Connell (M) 6-3, 6-3
Anthony Madson (K) defeated Nolan Collier (M) 7-6, 7-4
Grigory Ermizin (K) defeated Lucas Robinson (M) 6-2, 6-1
Doubles:
Alex Yang/Zach Boonsripisal (K) defeated Matthew Mork/Colin McGuire (M) 6-0, 6-1
Danny Min/Levi Steslar (K) defeated Nathan Perez/Reyli Almanza Cruz (M) 6-1, 6-1
Sean Benoit/Dylan Kim (K) defeated Febriandy Teodoro/Ty Venderpoel (M) 6-0, 6-0
Meadowdale next match: at Lynnwood; Friday, Sept. 9, 3:30 p.m.
Marysville Getchell defeated Lynnwood 6-1
Singles:
Kane Selapack (MG) defeated Ethan Murray (L) 6-2, 6-2
Keegan Brennan (MG) defeated Lam Vu (L) 6-1, 6-0
Colby Price (MG) defeated Santiago Gonzalez-Corzo (L) 6-2, 6-4
Ethan Downing (MG) defeated Brandon Tran (L) 1-6, 6-3, 7-5
Doubles:
Derek Simbulan/Tristan Vista (L) defeated Tyler White/Owen Dudder (MG) 6-2, 6-0
Chase Marciniak/Keith Kirkwood (MG) defeated Eric Phan/Ethan Truong (L) 6-3, 2-6, 6-4
Connor Olmsted/Mason Holaday (MG) defeated Connor Seuferling/Jaden Pham (L) 6-0, 3-6, 6-1
Lynnwood next match: vs Meadowdale; Friday, Sept. 9, 3:30 p.m. at Lynnwood High School
Monroe defeated Mountlake Terrace 6-1
No details reported
Mountlake Terrace next match: vs Marysville Pilchuck; Monday, Sept. 12, 3:30 p.m. at Mountlake Terrace High School
Girls soccer
Mountlake Terrace defeated Snohomish 2-1
Mountlake Terrace goal scorers:
– Ally Van Slooten (assist Natalie Cardin)
– Natalie Cardin (assist Morgan Damschen)
Snohomish goal scorers:
– Sara Rodgers
Records (league and overall): Mountlake Terrace (1-0, 1-0); Snohomish (0-1, 0-2)
Mountlake Terrace next match: vs Cascade; Saturday, Sept. 10, 1 p.m. at Everett Memorial Stadium
Edmonds-Woodway tied Cascade 1-1
Edmonds-Woodway goal scorer:
Jane Hanson
Records (league and overall): Edmonds-Woodway (0-0-1,1-0-1); Cascade (0-0-1, 1-0-1)
Edmonds Woodway next match; vs Shorecrest; Saturday, Sept.10, 3 p.m. at Shoreline Stadium
Shorecrest defeated Meadowdale 4-1
Shorecrest goal scorers:
– Nora Patterson (2)
– Tayvi Khan
– Taylor Christensen
Meadowdale goal scorer:
– Izzy Falarme
Records (overall and league): Shorecrest (1-0, 2-0); Meadowdale (0-1, 0-2)
Meadowdale next match; vs Cedarcrest Saturday, Sept. 10, 3 p.m. at Edmonds Stadium
Cedarcrest defeated Lynnwood 11-0
Cedarcrest goal scorers:
– Sadie Schaefer (4)
– Elisa Piira (4)
– Laine McKenzie (2)
– Kayla Hampton
Goalkeepers Shutout:
Kayla Hampton and Joey Ward
Records (league and overall): Cedarcrest (1-0, 1-0); Lynnwood (0-1, 0-1)
Lynnwood next match; vs Snohomish; Saturday, Sept. 10; 5 p.m. at Edmonds Stadium
Cross country
Lake Stevens/Lynnwood/Stanwood
At Granite Falls High School
5,000 Meters
Girls Team Scores:
1. Lake Stevens 17
2. Stanwood 47
3. Lynnwood 82
Girls Top 5 Individual Times:
1. Ella Edens (LS) 20:29
2. Alexis Buhman (LS) 20:36
3. Hallie Carroll (LS) 21:29
4. Aubree Carr (S) 21:56
5. Angelina Pamatian (LS) 22:00
Top Lynnwood finishers:
18. Kathryn Potter 24:49
30. Alina Schrader 28:23
35. Cora Weeks 28:52
Boys Team Scores:
1. Lake Stevens 15
2. Stanwood 50
3. Lynnwood 84
Boys Top 5 Individual Times:
1. Jakob Broadbent (LS) 17:00
2. Anthony Long (LS) 17:10
3. Ammon Wagner (LS) 17:39
4. Ian Wright (LS) 17:41
5. Bowen Schilaty (LS) 17:44
Top Lynnwood finishers:
28. Richard Choy 20:24
39. Kale Solomon 21:15
51. Bryson Le 22:43
Lynnwood next meet: Bellarmine Prep Invite; Saturday, Sept. 10; 11:40 a.m. at Bellarmine Prep High School
— Compiled by Steve Willits
