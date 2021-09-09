High school sports roundup for Sept. 8, 2021

Cross Country

Mariner High School

4,000 Meters Boys Varsity

Team Scores:
Shorecrest  22
Mountlake Terrace 54
Mariner 48

Individual Times

  1. Luke Schmidt (SC) 13:35
  2. Rory O’Brien (SC) 15:03.2
  3. Matthew Meisner (Mar) 15:03.4
  4. George Fernandez (SC) 15:21.1
  5. Aaron Ton (Mar) 15:21.4
  6. Christian Cox (MT) 15:27
  7. Luke Smith (SC) 15:30
  8. Diego Reed (SC) 15:37
  9. Carter Middleton (MT) 15:49
  10. Mason Cutler (MT) 16:14

4,000 Meters Girls Varsity

Team Scores:
Mountlake Terrace 27
Shorecrest 29
Mariner DNQ

Individual Times

  1. Jolie Davison (MT) 17:57
  2. Elise Foot Puchaiski (MT) 18:33
  3. Hana Butler (SC) 18:39
  4. Siana Grams (SC) 19:26
  5. Rebecca Rhodes (SC) 19:30
  6. Ruby Pierce (SC) 19:40
  7. Sadie Sadler (MT) 19:52
  8. Erin Woodman (MT) 21:17
  9. Carolina Barajas (Mar) 21:46
  10. Penelope Goodwin (MT) 22:06

Mountlake Terrace next team meet: vs Edmonds-Woodway and Snohomish; Thursday Sept. 16; 3:30 p.m. at Ballinger Park in Mountlake Terrace

