High school sports roundup for Sept. 8, 2021

Cross Country
Mariner High School
4,000 Meters Boys Varsity
Team Scores:
Shorecrest 22
Mountlake Terrace 54
Mariner 48
Individual Times
- Luke Schmidt (SC) 13:35
- Rory O’Brien (SC) 15:03.2
- Matthew Meisner (Mar) 15:03.4
- George Fernandez (SC) 15:21.1
- Aaron Ton (Mar) 15:21.4
- Christian Cox (MT) 15:27
- Luke Smith (SC) 15:30
- Diego Reed (SC) 15:37
- Carter Middleton (MT) 15:49
- Mason Cutler (MT) 16:14
4,000 Meters Girls Varsity
Team Scores:
Mountlake Terrace 27
Shorecrest 29
Mariner DNQ
Individual Times
- Jolie Davison (MT) 17:57
- Elise Foot Puchaiski (MT) 18:33
- Hana Butler (SC) 18:39
- Siana Grams (SC) 19:26
- Rebecca Rhodes (SC) 19:30
- Ruby Pierce (SC) 19:40
- Sadie Sadler (MT) 19:52
- Erin Woodman (MT) 21:17
- Carolina Barajas (Mar) 21:46
- Penelope Goodwin (MT) 22:06
Mountlake Terrace next team meet: vs Edmonds-Woodway and Snohomish; Thursday Sept. 16; 3:30 p.m. at Ballinger Park in Mountlake Terrace
